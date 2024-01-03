en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP), a company dedicated to stewarding over 22,000 acres of land and commercial properties in Hawaii, has announced the appointment of Catherine Ngo and Ken Ota as new Independent Directors to its Board, effective January 1, 2024. A small cap value stock with a score of 72 based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation, MLP owns and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Catherine Ngo: A seasoned leader with versatile expertise

Catherine Ngo, a seasoned leader at the intersection of finance, technology, and law, brings a wealth of experience to MLP’s board. She currently serves as the Chair of Central Pacific Financial Corp and has previously held the position of President and CEO of Central Pacific Bank. Additionally, Ngo was a founding partner at Startup Capital Ventures. Her extensive board experience includes roles with Queen’s Health Systems, Hawai’i Community Foundation, and Catholic Charities of Hawai’i.

Ken Ota: A Maui native with deep industry experience

Ken Ota, a Maui native, brings over 30 years of experience in the construction industry and water infrastructure to the MLP board. He is the founder of Pacific Pipe Company and now serves as Hawai’i Area Director for Core and Main, Inc. following the company’s acquisition. Ota also contributes to the local community through his service on various state boards and private companies.

Looking Forward: Anticipating valuable guidance

MLP is eagerly anticipating the guidance and insights these new directors will provide. The company aims to meet community needs and increase value for stakeholders while maintaining its legacy of conservation, agriculture, community building, and land management. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s strategies and the anticipated impact of the new board members. With the addition of Ngo and Ota, MLP’s Board of Directors will be comprised of seven independent directors of diverse communities with versatile expertise.

0
Agriculture Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Australia Completes Vaccine Shipment to Indonesia, Protecting Cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease
As the calendar turned to 2024, Australia wrapped up a pivotal measure to guard against biosecurity threats, having successfully delivered one million vaccine doses to Indonesia to combat lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cows. This initiative, completed in December, is a testament to Australia’s proactive approach in preventing the spread of LSD and foot-and-mouth disease
Australia Completes Vaccine Shipment to Indonesia, Protecting Cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease
Zimbabwean Government Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation
11 mins ago
Zimbabwean Government Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
15 mins ago
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
4 mins ago
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
8 mins ago
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
10 mins ago
South Carolina Boosts Climate Resilience with $62.4M Federal Grant
Latest Headlines
World News
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
53 seconds
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
1 min
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
1 min
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
1 min
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
2 mins
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
2 mins
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
3 mins
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
3 mins
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
56 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app