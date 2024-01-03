Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP), a company dedicated to stewarding over 22,000 acres of land and commercial properties in Hawaii, has announced the appointment of Catherine Ngo and Ken Ota as new Independent Directors to its Board, effective January 1, 2024. A small cap value stock with a score of 72 based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation, MLP owns and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Catherine Ngo: A seasoned leader with versatile expertise

Catherine Ngo, a seasoned leader at the intersection of finance, technology, and law, brings a wealth of experience to MLP’s board. She currently serves as the Chair of Central Pacific Financial Corp and has previously held the position of President and CEO of Central Pacific Bank. Additionally, Ngo was a founding partner at Startup Capital Ventures. Her extensive board experience includes roles with Queen’s Health Systems, Hawai’i Community Foundation, and Catholic Charities of Hawai’i.

Ken Ota: A Maui native with deep industry experience

Ken Ota, a Maui native, brings over 30 years of experience in the construction industry and water infrastructure to the MLP board. He is the founder of Pacific Pipe Company and now serves as Hawai’i Area Director for Core and Main, Inc. following the company’s acquisition. Ota also contributes to the local community through his service on various state boards and private companies.

Looking Forward: Anticipating valuable guidance

MLP is eagerly anticipating the guidance and insights these new directors will provide. The company aims to meet community needs and increase value for stakeholders while maintaining its legacy of conservation, agriculture, community building, and land management. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s strategies and the anticipated impact of the new board members. With the addition of Ngo and Ota, MLP’s Board of Directors will be comprised of seven independent directors of diverse communities with versatile expertise.