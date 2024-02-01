Matthews International Reports Fiscal 2024 First-Quarter Results

Matthews International Corporation, a global leader in memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions, has released its fiscal 2024 first-quarter results. The company's performance generally aligns with expectations, with particular growth in the Industrial Technologies segment driven by the energy business. However, energy sales were lower than anticipated due to customer readiness affecting project timing.

Segmental Performance and Expectations

The Memorialization segment reported increased sales, primarily from granite products and the acquisition of Eagle Granite. This growth was tempered by a decline in casket sales attributed to lower death rates. The SGK Brand Solutions segment saw a rise in adjusted EBITDA due to improved pricing and cost reduction measures. While sales remained stable in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, there was a noticeable softness in Europe.

Matthews International also announced the renewal of a $750 million credit facility. The company anticipates growth in fiscal 2024 over the previous fiscal year, but the exact levels of this growth remain uncertain.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated sales for the quarter saw a slight increase, with the company earning $480.17 million during the period. However, there was a report of a net loss due to lower adjusted EBITDA and higher interest expenses. The company reported earnings of $0.470 per share, a slight decrease from the $0.530 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking Forward

Matthews International will be hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss these results and strategies further. Analysts project the company to report $452.0 million in revenue, a 0.60% increase over the previous year's quarter. For the current fiscal year, analysts expect a profit per share of $2.93 and revenue of $1.91 billion. With approximately 12,000 employees worldwide, Matthews continues to stand as a significant player in its sectors.