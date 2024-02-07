Mattel Welcomes New Directors: A Strategic Move for Growth

Global toy titan, Mattel, Inc., has ushered in a new era of leadership by welcoming Julius Genachowski and Dawn Ostroff to its Board of Directors, effective February 5, 2024. These industry leaders come armed with a wealth of experience in media, entertainment, and technology, equipping them to drive Mattel's strategic plans forward.

Seasoned Leaders Stepping In

Julius Genachowski, a seasoned player in technology, media, telecom, cybersecurity, and privacy, is a former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). He currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Carlyle and holds prestigious positions on the boards of Sonos and Mastercard. His vast experience in the intersection of technology and policy makes him an invaluable addition to Mattel's board.

Joining him is Dawn Ostroff, a stalwart in the media and entertainment industry with over three decades of experience. Her portfolio includes technology and advertising, and her leadership roles span across several industry giants. Ostroff founded Condé Nast Entertainment and held executive positions at the CW broadcast network and CBS's United Paramount Network. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at Paramount Global.

A Strategic Move for Mattel

The induction of these two heavyweights into Mattel's Board is not just a reshuffling of the boardroom. It is a strategic move designed to bolster Mattel's IP-driven toy business and expand its entertainment offerings. Their expertise is expected to complement the existing Board of Directors as Mattel continues to execute its strategic plans.

Transition in the Boardroom

As Mattel welcomes its new directors, the company bids farewell to directors Todd Bradley and Ann Lewnes, who stepped down from the board effective February 1, 2024. Mattel's Board remains composed of eleven members, with ten independent directors, ensuring diversity and a range of perspectives for decision-making.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, has expressed his excitement about the new additions to the board, while extending his gratitude to Bradley and Lewnes for their dedicated service. As the company looks to the future, the new appointments mark an exciting chapter in Mattel's journey, promising a blend of expertise and innovation for the global toy leader.