Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc. Facilitates Successful Sale of Shape LLC

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., an independent investment banking firm, has announced the successful sale of Shape LLC, a leading manufacturer and designer of custom electrical transformer equipment, to an undisclosed buyer. Previously, Shape was owned by funds managed by Gen Cap America, Inc., a private investment firm.

Shape's Legacy and the Transaction

With a legacy spanning over half a century, Shape LLC has been a prominent player in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry. The company is widely recognized for its innovative contributions, including the ferroresonant transformer, a technology finding applications in various fields such as airport lighting, semiconductors, power supplies, and ultraviolet curing. Operating from a 40,000 square foot facility in Addison, Illinois, Shape boasts an international customer base and long-standing client relationships.

Continuity in Management

Following the transaction, the existing management of Shape, including CEO Greg Babecki, COO Doug Hickey, and CFO David Lanes, will retain their roles, ensuring the continuity and stability of the company's operations. The move is regarded as a strong step towards maintaining Shape's commitment to quality and service, while preserving its established brand identity.

Matrix's Role and Acknowledgements

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. offered a range of advisory services during the sale process. The services included valuation, marketing, and negotiation, helping to facilitate a smooth and successful transaction. The Matrix team, spearheaded by William O'Flaherty, David Shoulders, and Matt Oldhouser, received accolades for their hands-on approach and guidance throughout the deal. Shape's legal counsel was provided by Stites & Harbison, PLLC, while tax and accounting advisory were handled by KraftCPAs PLLC.

Established in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., based in Richmond, VA, with offices in Baltimore, MD, and New York, NY, specializes in merger & acquisition and financial advisory services across various industries.