en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta’s Ad Placements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta’s Ad Placements

In a recent legal development, a complaint reveals an email exchange between Match Group and Meta Platforms Inc., exposing concerns over the placement of advertisements. The complaint alleges that Meta has been displaying corporate adverts from companies, such as Walmart and Match Group, adjacent to content potentially promoting child sexual exploitation.

Match Group Raises Alarm

Both Walmart and Match Group expressed worries about their advertisements being positioned next to graphic and potentially illegal content, including the sexualization of minors and gender-based violence. Bernard Kim, CEO of Match Group, wrote to Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, stating that Meta is placing ads adjacent to offensive, obscene, and potentially illegal content.

New Evidence Emerges

The filing also contains new evidence that child predators are allegedly able to find victims through Instagram, Meta’s social media platform. Investigators unearthed numerous posts and accounts on Instagram that depicted or promoted child sexual exploitation.

Meta’s Response

In response, Meta asserts that its technology is designed to prevent ads from being displayed next to content that could be deemed excessively controversial or offensive. This includes material featuring full nudity, excessive violence, terrorist acts, or misinformation. Additionally, the social media giant highlights its ‘brand suitability controls’ that are offered to advertisers to further manage where their ads are placed. However, the specifics around the complaint, what led to it, and the responses from the involved companies, Match Group and Walmart, are yet to be fully disclosed.

The New Mexico Attorney General has also filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of failing to protect young people from sexual exploitation on its platforms. The lawsuit also mentions concerns raised by Meta advertisers, including Match Group, about their ads appearing alongside disturbing sexual content. The lawsuit further accuses Meta of exposing young users to sexual content and making it possible for adult users they don’t know to contact them, putting children at risk of abuse or exploitation.

0
Business Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
Setting a new milestone in the world of fine jewelry, Zales, the Diamond Store, has unveiled its Designer Edit initiative. In a trailblazing move, Zales has introduced three avant-garde designer jewelry collections. This pioneering initiative is marked by collaborations with SOKO, Shahla Karimi, and Alessi Domenico, designers known for their unique aesthetics and innovative designs.
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
Asset Managers' Support for Resolutions on Environmental and Social Impact Declines, ShareAction Report Reveals
4 mins ago
Asset Managers' Support for Resolutions on Environmental and Social Impact Declines, ShareAction Report Reveals
Erwann Maillot Ascends to Regional Sales Manager for Grove Cranes in Northeastern France
5 mins ago
Erwann Maillot Ascends to Regional Sales Manager for Grove Cranes in Northeastern France
Global Methodist Church Chooses GuideStone for Benefit Management Despite Doctrinal Differences
4 mins ago
Global Methodist Church Chooses GuideStone for Benefit Management Despite Doctrinal Differences
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
4 mins ago
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
Foslev Begins 2024 with Strategic Acquisitions in France
4 mins ago
Foslev Begins 2024 with Strategic Acquisitions in France
Latest Headlines
World News
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
25 seconds
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
1 min
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
1 min
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
3 mins
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
4 mins
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
4 mins
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
4 mins
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
5 mins
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
6 mins
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
29 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app