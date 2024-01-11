Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta’s Ad Placements

In a recent legal development, a complaint reveals an email exchange between Match Group and Meta Platforms Inc., exposing concerns over the placement of advertisements. The complaint alleges that Meta has been displaying corporate adverts from companies, such as Walmart and Match Group, adjacent to content potentially promoting child sexual exploitation.

Match Group Raises Alarm

Both Walmart and Match Group expressed worries about their advertisements being positioned next to graphic and potentially illegal content, including the sexualization of minors and gender-based violence. Bernard Kim, CEO of Match Group, wrote to Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, stating that Meta is placing ads adjacent to offensive, obscene, and potentially illegal content.

New Evidence Emerges

The filing also contains new evidence that child predators are allegedly able to find victims through Instagram, Meta’s social media platform. Investigators unearthed numerous posts and accounts on Instagram that depicted or promoted child sexual exploitation.

Meta’s Response

In response, Meta asserts that its technology is designed to prevent ads from being displayed next to content that could be deemed excessively controversial or offensive. This includes material featuring full nudity, excessive violence, terrorist acts, or misinformation. Additionally, the social media giant highlights its ‘brand suitability controls’ that are offered to advertisers to further manage where their ads are placed. However, the specifics around the complaint, what led to it, and the responses from the involved companies, Match Group and Walmart, are yet to be fully disclosed.

The New Mexico Attorney General has also filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of failing to protect young people from sexual exploitation on its platforms. The lawsuit also mentions concerns raised by Meta advertisers, including Match Group, about their ads appearing alongside disturbing sexual content. The lawsuit further accuses Meta of exposing young users to sexual content and making it possible for adult users they don’t know to contact them, putting children at risk of abuse or exploitation.