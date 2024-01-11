'Masters in Business' Podcast Wins Best Business-to-Business Podcast Title

In a significant nod to long-form journalism, the podcast 'Masters in Business,' hosted by Barry Ritholtz, has been awarded the Best Business-to-Business Podcast title. The recognition comes from Adweek, highlighting the podcast's dedication to in-depth discussion and its contrarian stance against the current media trends characterized by shrinking attention spans.

Long Conversations, Wide Array of Topics

Ritholtz, known for his engaging conversations, often invests two hours in dialogues with dynamic and inventive business thinkers. Despite its primary concentration on finance, 'Masters in Business' traverses a broad spectrum of subjects, offering listeners a rich and diverse content pool. The award underscores the value of such comprehensive, unhurried dialogues in today's fast-paced media landscape.

Acknowledging the Honor

Expressing his delight and gratitude for the award, Ritholtz underscored the honor of receiving such recognition. His approach to business journalism, characterized by expansive conversations and a wide-ranging subject palette, has carved a unique niche in the podcasting world.

Other Noteworthy Achievements

