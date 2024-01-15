en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mastercard Invites SEE Fintech Startups to Compete in Athens Forum

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Mastercard Invites SEE Fintech Startups to Compete in Athens Forum

Mastercard is setting the stage for the second Mastercard Fintech Forum in Athens, a significant event focusing on fintech startups from the Southeast Europe (SEE) region. The forum, lined up for February 2024, doubles as a regional competition where fintechs compete for a place in the grand European competition scheduled in Berlin in June 2024. The triumphant ones in Berlin could secure a spot in StartPath, Mastercard’s global startup accelerator, further enhancing their growth prospects.

Unleashing Innovation through Competition

Mastercard has opened the applications through the F6S platform, inviting fintechs to submit their applications by January 20th, 2024. The Mastercard Fintech Forum is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to connect startups with financial industry leaders, investors, and venture capitalists. It’s a platform that encourages dialogue on trends within the fintech ecosystem and fosters partnerships that can catalyze growth and innovation.

A Platform for Presenting and Networking

Participants in the forum will have the golden chance to present their business plans to an audience of key industry figures. The forum’s agenda boasts startup founders, Mastercard executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and banking representatives from various SEE countries and Israel. It’s a gathering of minds that will shape the future of fintech.

Mastercard’s Commitment to Fintech Innovation

Panagiotis Polydoros, the Country Manager for Mastercard in Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, reiterates Mastercard’s commitment to fostering innovation in fintech. He calls upon startups to seize this opportunity and participate in the competition. The contest is open to fintechs from Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Israel. The event, however, is strictly by invitation, reflecting its exclusivity and high-profile nature.

Last year’s winner from Athens, Kipp from Israel, also emerged victorious in Berlin, demonstrating the potential of this platform. The Mastercard Fintech Forum is not just a competition, but a significant networking opportunity for fintechs to gain strategic partnerships and access to Mastercard’s global network. It’s a stepping stone for startups to the world stage, and the countdown to the Mastercard Fintech Forum 2024 has begun.

0
Business Europe
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
Walmart Diversifies Jewelry Offerings with Lab-Grown Diamonds
In a strategic bid to extend its reach to new and higher-income customers drawn by economical groceries, Walmart has expanded its lab-grown diamond jewelry offerings. The retail giant has introduced a range of styles, featuring a 1.5-carat engagement ring priced at an affordable $698. Lab-grown diamonds, gems synthesized by humans rather than mined from the
Walmart Diversifies Jewelry Offerings with Lab-Grown Diamonds
Lynne Piggott Celebrates Three Decades of Simply Flowers: A Testimony of Resilience and Community Spirit
1 min ago
Lynne Piggott Celebrates Three Decades of Simply Flowers: A Testimony of Resilience and Community Spirit
Navigating the Legal Complexities of LNG Shipping Amid Red Sea Tensions
2 mins ago
Navigating the Legal Complexities of LNG Shipping Amid Red Sea Tensions
The Gambia Bolsters Local Production and Imports, Empowers Women in Trade
34 seconds ago
The Gambia Bolsters Local Production and Imports, Empowers Women in Trade
South West Water Accused of Dishonesty in Drought Projections
41 seconds ago
South West Water Accused of Dishonesty in Drought Projections
CelcomDigi Collaborates with SoftBank and SC-NEX to Propel Digitalisation of Malaysian Enterprises
1 min ago
CelcomDigi Collaborates with SoftBank and SC-NEX to Propel Digitalisation of Malaysian Enterprises
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
7 seconds
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
45 seconds
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
45 seconds
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
50 seconds
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
1 min
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
1 min
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
2 mins
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
2 mins
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
2 mins
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
17 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
22 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
45 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app