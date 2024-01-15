Mastercard Invites SEE Fintech Startups to Compete in Athens Forum

Mastercard is setting the stage for the second Mastercard Fintech Forum in Athens, a significant event focusing on fintech startups from the Southeast Europe (SEE) region. The forum, lined up for February 2024, doubles as a regional competition where fintechs compete for a place in the grand European competition scheduled in Berlin in June 2024. The triumphant ones in Berlin could secure a spot in StartPath, Mastercard’s global startup accelerator, further enhancing their growth prospects.

Unleashing Innovation through Competition

Mastercard has opened the applications through the F6S platform, inviting fintechs to submit their applications by January 20th, 2024. The Mastercard Fintech Forum is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to connect startups with financial industry leaders, investors, and venture capitalists. It’s a platform that encourages dialogue on trends within the fintech ecosystem and fosters partnerships that can catalyze growth and innovation.

A Platform for Presenting and Networking

Participants in the forum will have the golden chance to present their business plans to an audience of key industry figures. The forum’s agenda boasts startup founders, Mastercard executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and banking representatives from various SEE countries and Israel. It’s a gathering of minds that will shape the future of fintech.

Mastercard’s Commitment to Fintech Innovation

Panagiotis Polydoros, the Country Manager for Mastercard in Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, reiterates Mastercard’s commitment to fostering innovation in fintech. He calls upon startups to seize this opportunity and participate in the competition. The contest is open to fintechs from Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Israel. The event, however, is strictly by invitation, reflecting its exclusivity and high-profile nature.

Last year’s winner from Athens, Kipp from Israel, also emerged victorious in Berlin, demonstrating the potential of this platform. The Mastercard Fintech Forum is not just a competition, but a significant networking opportunity for fintechs to gain strategic partnerships and access to Mastercard’s global network. It’s a stepping stone for startups to the world stage, and the countdown to the Mastercard Fintech Forum 2024 has begun.