Business

Massy Holdings Executive Resigns Amid Controversy over ‘Bizarre Rituals’

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Angelique Parisot-Potter, the former Executive Vice-President in charge of Business Integrity and Group General Council for Massy Holdings Ltd, resigned on December 27, 2023. Her resignation came in the wake of a contentious episode during the conglomerate’s centennial annual general meeting a month prior.

Contentious Episode at the AGM

Parisot-Potter, at the meeting, presented a 13-page document outlining her concerns about certain practices within the company’s leadership. Some of her allegations were targeted towards a so-called ‘leadership programme’ that involved employees traveling to Fort Myers, Florida. The programme, as described by Parisot-Potter, involved ‘bizarre rituals.’ These rituals, she claimed, included training employees on how to communicate with the dead and how to perform self-healing using ‘white light energy.’

Massy Holdings’ Response

The allegations were met with strong denial from Massy Holdings. The company took disciplinary action against Parisot-Potter, suggesting that her actions during the AGM were a breach of trust and confidentiality. They accused her of inappropriately disclosing confidential company information. Prior to her resignation, Parisot-Potter had taken leave from the company.

Massy Holdings’ Financial Performance

The controversy comes amidst a challenging financial year for Massy Holdings. The conglomerate reported a five percent decrease in profits for the financial year ending September 30, 2023. The earnings stood at $813 million, down from $858 million in the previous year.

In other related news, the GraceKennedy Group’s Group Risk Manager, Gerron Thomas, also announced his resignation effective December 31, 2023.

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

