Massy Holdings Executive Resigns Amid Controversy over ‘Bizarre Rituals’

Angelique Parisot-Potter, the former Executive Vice-President in charge of Business Integrity and Group General Council for Massy Holdings Ltd, resigned on December 27, 2023. Her resignation came in the wake of a contentious episode during the conglomerate’s centennial annual general meeting a month prior.

Contentious Episode at the AGM

Parisot-Potter, at the meeting, presented a 13-page document outlining her concerns about certain practices within the company’s leadership. Some of her allegations were targeted towards a so-called ‘leadership programme’ that involved employees traveling to Fort Myers, Florida. The programme, as described by Parisot-Potter, involved ‘bizarre rituals.’ These rituals, she claimed, included training employees on how to communicate with the dead and how to perform self-healing using ‘white light energy.’

Massy Holdings’ Response

The allegations were met with strong denial from Massy Holdings. The company took disciplinary action against Parisot-Potter, suggesting that her actions during the AGM were a breach of trust and confidentiality. They accused her of inappropriately disclosing confidential company information. Prior to her resignation, Parisot-Potter had taken leave from the company.

Massy Holdings’ Financial Performance

The controversy comes amidst a challenging financial year for Massy Holdings. The conglomerate reported a five percent decrease in profits for the financial year ending September 30, 2023. The earnings stood at $813 million, down from $858 million in the previous year.

In other related news, the GraceKennedy Group’s Group Risk Manager, Gerron Thomas, also announced his resignation effective December 31, 2023.