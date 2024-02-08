Gervase Warner, the esteemed president and group chief executive of Massy Holdings, is set to embark on a new chapter as he announces his retirement, effective April 6, 2024 - his 59th birthday. The Massy Holdings board of directors made this significant revelation in a recent statement, marking an end to Warner's 14-year tenure at the helm of the conglomerate.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Steadfast Leadership

Warner assumed the mantle of leadership following the untimely demise of his predecessor, Bernard Dulal-Whiteway, in 2009. During his tenure, Warner prioritized the well-being of the Group's employees and championed the long-term success of the company. His unwavering dedication and strategic vision steered Massy Holdings through various challenges and transformative initiatives, resulting in a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 15% over the last five years.

The Dawn of a New Era

Advertisment

As Warner prepares to bid adieu, David Affonso, the current executive vice president and executive chairman of the Integrated Retail Portfolio, has been appointed as his successor. Affonso brings with him over 30 years of experience with Massy and has been a valued member of the Massy Holdings board since 2019.

Shadows of Uncertainty

The announcement of Warner's retirement comes at a time when Massy Holdings finds itself entangled in an investigation concerning allegations raised by Angelique Parisot-Potter, the company's former general counsel. Parisot-Potter resigned on December 27, 2023, after expressing concerns about the group's governance and fiduciary practices. She alleged that a leadership training program at Massy involved questionable activities, including 'bizarre rituals' and 'highly dubious' practices.

Advertisment

In response to these allegations, Massy Holdings has appointed independent external counsel to conduct a thorough investigation. As the conglomerate navigates this uncertain phase, the board of directors remains committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency.

As the sun sets on Warner's illustrious career at Massy Holdings, the company stands at the precipice of change. With David Affonso poised to take the reins, Massy Holdings looks forward to forging a new path, guided by the principles of integrity, innovation, and unwavering commitment to its employees and stakeholders.

In the face of recent allegations, Massy Holdings remains steadfast in its pursuit of the truth and its dedication to maintaining the trust and confidence of its employees, partners, and the communities it serves. As the story unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the next chapter in the Massy Holdings saga.