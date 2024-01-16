Massive Price Slash on Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV

Best Buy has unleashed a deal of a lifetime on the much-coveted Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV, slashing its price by a staggering $6,000. The 100-inch model, previously listed at $10,000, can now be snagged for a mere $4,000. Renowned for its potent blend of affordability and high-end features, the Hisense U8 series has a lot to offer to its users.

Advertisment

A High-End Visual Experience

The television is equipped with a Mini-LED 4K panel and a 120Hz refresh rate, which are often found in more expensive models. It also boasts of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering an immersive cinematic experience right in your living room. The TV's bright 1,500 Nit panel, coupled with Full Array Color Dimming, guarantees dynamic colors and sharp contrasts.

More Than Just a Television

Advertisment

But, the Hisense U8 Series is not only about the picture quality. It's also a perfect fit for various settings, including family rooms, home theaters, and even gaming setups. It features 480 Smooth Motion and a 144Hz native refresh rate, ensuring fluid motion even during fast-paced gaming sessions. Other models in the U8 Series, including the 55-inch version, are also available at discounted prices.

Comparisons with Similar Models

Despite the hefty price cut, the Hisense U8 Series manages to hold its own against similar offerings from Samsung. The 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C Series Mini-LED smart TV and the 85-inch QN85Q Neo QLED 8K smart TV, both from Samsung, are available at higher prices but offer smaller displays. The Hisense U8 Series, therefore, emerges as a fantastic choice for those seeking a blend of size, quality, and affordability.