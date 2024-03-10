Mass Hiring at Don Don Donki's Second Job Fair Signals Mega Store's Imminent Opening in Guam

Job-seekers came out in droves for Don Don Donki's second job fair held Saturday at the GCIC building in Hagåtña, hoping to fill one of the dozens of job openings before the variety megastore opens its doors. When that opening actually happens remains a mystery to the public at large. "Soon," is used as the generic answer to all questions surrounding, "When?"

Building Anticipation and Preparations

Several weeks ago, the construction walls that once cloaked the major construction project on the cliffside corner of Marine Corps Drive and Airport Road, disappeared overnight. It offered motorists a clear — though distant — view of the activity that has substantially increased over the last two weeks. The new view is probably a big reason why more people are asking questions on social media about the opening, said Tiara Cruz, midnight section manager for Don Don Donki.

Employment Opportunities Abound

Interest in the job fair once again was high, and perhaps it was because the store welcomed applicants to fill midnight shift positions in various store divisions. Most managerial spots were filled, though entry-level and part-time jobs remained open. Store representatives have said the store would employ around 300 people, a number that will fluctuate based on how busy the store will be. Many of the store’s midnight shift workers will use Don Don Donki as their second job or part-time job, said Cruz, who added, "What I do want to express is that it’s not just money for our full-time associates, we do offer benefits too."

A Glimpse into the Future

The Village of Donki, which oversees mall operations with the Don Don Donki store as its biggest tenant, boasts a staggering 430,000 square feet. That includes the main sales floor on the ground level, a mezzanine level, a basement level that will also be used as a shop floor and an expansive parking lot that fits 1,100 vehicles. Besides competitive wages, Cruz said that the benefit package given to full-time employees is more than respectable: Health care and dental insurance, a matched 401(k) program, and opportunities to grow within the store or even at another Don Don Donki.