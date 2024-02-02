Masa Mexican Street Food: New Culinary Destination Set to Open in Columbia

A culinary wave from Mexico's heartland is about to hit Columbia, as Masa Mexican Street Food gears up for its grand opening on Monday, February 5. Situated at 2811-A Rosewood Drive, this new culinary destination will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with the doors staying closed on Sundays.

Second Masa Outpost in Midlands

Marking the second Masa location in the Midlands, this opening follows the successful establishment of the first one in Camden that has been delighting palates since 2020. The minds behind this venture also manage Salud Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Lounge in Camden, alongside Coa Agaveria Y Cocina in Columbia, testifying to their robust experience in offering authentic Mexican cuisine.

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Masa has carved its niche by offering a menu that draws culinary inspiration from the Oaxaca and Jalisco regions of Mexico. Lovers of Mexican cuisine will be in for a treat with traditional dishes such as tacos, quesadillas, tamales, huaraches, and molotes, all crafted with freshly prepared in-house masa. This ensures that every dish served at Masa retains the authentic flavors and textures that are signature to Mexican cuisine.

Drinks with a Twist

Complementing the food, Masa also boasts a diverse drinks menu. Patrons can look forward to an emphasis on tequila and mezcal cocktails, in addition to tiki-style drinks. This fusion of traditional and contemporary beverages is designed to provide a holistic dining experience, enhancing the flavors of the food and ensuring there is something for everyone.

The new Rosewood Drive location of Masa will offer full-service dining with varied seating options, including bar, booth, and table. Additionally, for those who prefer to enjoy their Mexican feast at home, the restaurant will also provide takeout services. As Masa prepares to open its doors, Columbia awaits with bated breath, ready to embrace this new addition to its culinary landscape.