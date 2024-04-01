Maruti Suzuki Stands Firm: No 2WD or Price Cut for Jimny Despite Low Sales

Despite the underwhelming sales performance of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, mainly attributed to its high pricing, Maruti Suzuki India has made a decisive stand. A senior company official confirmed they have no plans to introduce a two-wheel-drive (2WD) version of the SUV or to reduce its price. Launched in June 2023, the Jimny managed to record wholesales of around 18,000 units in FY24, falling short of expectations in a competitive market.

Market Response and Strategic Decisions

Maruti Suzuki had high hopes for the Jimny, alongside the Fronx, aiming to dominate the SUV segment in FY24. While the Fronx exceeded sales expectations with over 130,000 units, the Jimny struggled to make a significant impact. In response to a question regarding potential price adjustments or the introduction of a 2WD version, Shashank Srivastava, a member of Maruti's Executive Committee, clarified that such moves are not on the agenda. Despite acknowledging cancellations and feedback on the Jimny's steep pricing, Maruti offered substantial discounts in December 2023 to stimulate sales, without yielding the desired increase in volumes.

Considering the Brand's Legacy

Maruti Suzuki deliberated introducing a 2WD variant but ultimately decided against it, respecting the Jimny's global reputation as a capable off-roader. This decision underscores the brand's commitment to maintaining the vehicle's legacy, emphasizing quality and performance over volume sales. Srivastava pointed out that while the Jimny's monthly sales figures are modest compared to Maruti's other SUVs, it remains an integral part of their lineup, contributing to the diversity and strength of their SUV offerings.

Comparison with Other SUVs

Despite the Jimny's lukewarm sales, Maruti Suzuki's SUV segment has performed well overall in FY24. The Brezza and the Grand Vitara, for instance, have shown impressive sales figures, with over 170,000 and 120,000 units sold, respectively. This success demonstrates Maruti Suzuki's strong position in the SUV market, even as it navigates the challenges presented by the Jimny's price sensitivity.

The Jimny's journey reflects Maruti Suzuki's strategic patience and commitment to brand integrity. While market dynamics and consumer feedback are critical, the decision to maintain the Jimny's pricing and configuration illustrates a broader perspective on brand legacy and market positioning. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, Maruti Suzuki's approach to the Jimny may offer insights into balancing heritage with market demands.