Marut Drones Revolutionizes Mining Industry with Advanced Drones for NMDC

In a pioneering move to revolutionize the mining industry, Marut Drones, an innovative drone manufacturer, has delivered two bespoke Octacopter drones to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a state-owned mining company in India. These cutting-edge drones, designed with advanced features such as magnetometer, hyperspectral, and lidar sensors, significantly enhance NMDC's capability for precise mineral exploration and mapping. This landmark collaboration represents a significant stride in the use of technology for sustainable mining practices.

Advanced Technology Paves the Way for Sustainable Mining

Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, these drones are set to redefine exploration approaches, particularly in prospecting for critical minerals. The integration of advanced drones and Made in India components by Marut Drones showcases the potential of indigenous technology to lead the way in sustainable mining practices. This innovative coaxial design of the drones ensures stability and precise manoeuvrability, elements crucial for effective mineral prospecting.

Unleashing the Power of Drones in Mineral Exploration

Prem Kumar Vislawath, the CEO of Marut Drones, underlined that this is the first instance in India where a drone has been built specifically for mineral exploration purposes. He emphasized that every component, including motors and propeller systems, is made in India. The drones are poised to conduct magnetic surveys five times faster than traditional methods, but also at a cost that is ten times more efficient.

Transforming the Future of Mining

The deployment of these drones is anticipated to revolutionize the exploration of critical minerals such as lithium, copper, gold, diamond, and rare earth elements. The introduction of these drones will make the process faster, more efficient, and cost-effective, marking a new era in the mining industry. As we move towards a future where technology and sustainability are intertwined, this collaboration between NMDC and Marut Drones is a significant leap forward.