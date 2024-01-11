en English
Business

MarshBerry’s Report Sheds Light on the Transforming European Insurance Brokerage Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
MarshBerry’s Report Sheds Light on the Transforming European Insurance Brokerage Market

Exciting transformations are sweeping across the European insurance brokerage market, marked by a significant consolidation and an expansion that extends beyond borders. MarshBerry, a globally recognized M&A advisory firm specializing in the insurance brokerage and wealth management sectors, has shed light on these changes in its debut European Insurance Distribution Market Report.

Consolidation: A New Trend in Europe’s Fragmented Industry

While the U.S. insurance brokerage industry has experienced extensive consolidation, the European market continues to be largely fragmented. However, the consolidation trend that has dominated the U.S. is now making its way across the Atlantic to Europe. MarshBerry’s report comprehensively covers the current state of the European insurance distribution landscape, the nature of this fragmented industry, and the trends influencing the broker market.

Rise of a New Class of Brokers

Simultaneously, the report highlights the emergence of a new class of European brokers. It provides forward-looking projections for 2024 and beyond, offering critical insights for companies navigating this evolving market. The report underscores the importance of quality and growth for firms seeking to outperform their competitors in this dynamic landscape.

MarshBerry: A Pioneer in Advisory Services

MarshBerry, founded in 1981, is a pioneer in providing a variety of financial advisory and consulting services to diverse sectors within the insurance brokerage and wealth management space. Its clientele includes property and casualty agents, employee benefit firms, insurtech partners, capital markets, insurance carriers, investment advisors, retirement planning, and life insurance firms. The company offers a holistic suite of services that cater to every stage of ownership.

From investment banking, merger and acquisition advisory, raising debt and capital, to business consulting, organic growth strategies, leadership development, and market intelligence, MarshBerry takes pride in its comprehensive offerings. In the U.S., MarshBerry’s investment banking services are provided through MarshBerry Capital, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC.

With the publication of its European Insurance Distribution Market Report, MarshBerry is now set to help brokerage owners across Europe stay abreast of the areas that impact their business. The report’s findings underscore the imminent shift in the European market from a regional/national focus to a more international outlook, marking a new era in the European insurance brokerage industry.

Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

