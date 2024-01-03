Marsh Leader Outlines Key Elements for Affinity Insurance Success

Leading figure in the insurance field, Phil Hobson, the international affinity leader at Marsh, has shed light on the essential components for creating a successful affinity insurance proposition. His recipe for success includes an unwavering commitment to innovation, boundless vigor, and the assembly of a diverse internal team that accurately reflects the target market.

Ingredients for Affinity Insurance Success

According to Hobson, the key to success lies in a focused and deep approach, the digital transformation of human capital-intensive elements, and a shift towards embedded ecosystem solutions. Affinity insurance has been a focal point for Hobson, who ardently believes in its potential to enhance the customer experience with insurance. This belief has led to his emphasis on the need for innovation and leveraging diverse capabilities within Marsh McLennan.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Embedded Insurance Market

Hobson also highlights the challenges and opportunities in the embedded insurance market, such as consolidation, maintaining consistency in global customer experience, data accessibility, and the need for innovation. The embedded insurance market, where insurance products are integrated into other services or platforms, presents numerous opportunities and challenges that require careful navigation.

The Road Ahead in 2024

As for 2024, Hobson has clear objectives. He intends to establish the future of embedded insurance within Marsh and ensure client retention and data insights. With an eye on the future, he aims to seize new opportunities in the burgeoning embedded insurance market, and meet the challenges with innovation and resilience.