Marriott UAE Celebrates Trailblazing Women Leaders Transforming Hospitality

In light of International Women's Day, Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Al Jaddaf and Dubai Creek have spotlighted the significant impact of three dynamic women leaders. Polina Kaminskaya, Karin Cohen, and Farheen Khan, who have recently joined the hotels' executive committee, embody the ethos of diversity and inclusion, marking a pivotal moment in the hospitality industry's journey towards gender equity.

Advertisment

Empowering Leadership

Polina Kaminskaya, as the Multi-Property Director of Sales & Distribution, brings a rich tapestry of experience from her 12-year tenure in the hospitality industry. Her achievements underscore Marriott's commitment to excellence and collaborative work culture. Karin Cohen, stepping in as the Multi-Property Director of Marketing & PR, leverages her nearly two decades of experience to reposition Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf as a top-tier destination. Farheen Khan, the new Multi-Property Director of Human Resources, champions diversity and inclusion, aiming to elevate Marriott's work culture and employee engagement strategies into 2024.

Breaking Barriers

Advertisment

These leaders share a common vision of breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in the hospitality sector. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the USA enrich Marriott's leadership dynamics, driving growth and inspiring their teams. Their collective efforts have not only enhanced the guest experience but also fostered a culture of empowerment and belonging among associates.

Looking Ahead

As Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Al Jaddaf and Dubai Creek forge into 2024, the goals are bold and the expectations high. Under the leadership of Kaminskaya, Cohen, and Khan, the properties are poised for unprecedented growth. Their stories of resilience, innovation, and leadership continue to inspire and pave the way for future generations of women leaders in hospitality, aligning with Marriott's global commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

The spotlight on these remarkable women leaders not only celebrates their achievements but also reflects Marriott's broader commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at every organizational level. Their leadership is a testament to the transformative power of fostering an environment where diverse talents thrive, setting a new standard for the hospitality industry worldwide.