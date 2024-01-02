en English
Business

Marks and Spencer January Sale Offers Hefty Discounts on Bedding and Homeware

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
A new year signals an opportunity for bargain hunters as Marks and Spencer kick off their January sales, offering discounts across a broad range of products, including significant savings on bedding and homeware. The retailer’s highlight deal is on the Goose Feather & Down 13.5 Tog All Season Duvet, now priced at £95.40 for a double – a hearty £64 reduction from its original £159 price tag.

Season-Ready Comfort

Available in single, double, and king sizes, all at comparable discounts, this duvet is celebrated for its natural breathability, softness, and year-round comfort. The design ingeniously combines a 4.5 tog and a 9 tog duvet that can be separated or clipped together, adapting to the changing seasons. The filling, made up of goose feather and down, offers superior insulation and a plush, cushiony feel. To top it off, a down-proof pure cotton cover encases the fill, providing a smooth touch.

Customer Reviews and Comparisons

The duvet has garnered positive reviews from customers, who are quick to praise its luxurious feel and excellent value for money. Its temperature regulation also earns high marks. However, a common suggestion for improvement is the addition of more studs for better securing the two duvets when combined. For those seeking alternatives, the SUFUEE Goose Feather & Down Duvet 13.5 Tog is available from Amazon for a lower price of £59.49, boasting a 4.3-star rating based on 2,814 reviews.

Complete the Set with Coordinating Covers

To supplement the duvet, Marks and Spencer is also offering the Body Temperature Control Duvet Cover on sale for £34.65, an apt complement for your Goose Feather & Down Duvet. This sale provides an excellent opportunity to refresh your bedding and start the new year in comfort and style.

Business Fashion
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

