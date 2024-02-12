Marketing Veteran Shana Susan Ninan to Lead SAMHI Hospitality's Marriott Hotels in India

February 12, 2024: A seasoned marketing professional with over a decade and a half of experience, Shana Susan Ninan, has been appointed as the Cluster Director of Marketing for SAMHI Hospitality's 17 Marriott hotels in India. This announcement comes as a breath of fresh air in the Indian hospitality sector, which has seen a resurgence of growth after a challenging era.

A Seasoned Marketing Pro Takes the Helm

As the new Cluster Director of Marketing, Shana Susan Ninan will be entrusted with overseeing the marketing communication activities for the vast portfolio of SAMHI-MI hotels. Her role will involve leading public relations initiatives, formulating digital and print marketing strategies, and ensuring seamless brand integration across the diverse range of properties.

Experience that Speaks Volumes

Ninan brings to the table an impressive 16 years of experience in the marketing field. With a proven track record in devising successful marketing campaigns and fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders, her appointment is a testament to SAMHI Hospitality's commitment to excellence.

A Melange of Brands under One Roof

The SAMHI-MI hotel portfolio comprises a rich tapestry of brands, including Sheraton, Renaissance, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, and Four Points by Sheraton, spread across 9 cities in India. Ninan's mandate will be to ensure that each brand maintains its unique identity while aligning with the overarching vision of SAMHI Hospitality.

As Ninan embarks on her new journey with SAMHI Hospitality, the entire industry watches with bated breath to see the innovative marketing strategies she will bring to the table. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the hospitality sector, she is poised to make a significant impact on the company's growth trajectory.

