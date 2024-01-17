Maritime Industry: Surge in Transactions and Push for Sustainability

The maritime industry witnessed a surge in transactions in the new building and the sale and purchase (S&P) markets. In the new building market, tanker orders topped the charts. Notably, Seatankers Management, under the leadership of John Friedriksen, placed orders for 2 + 2 x 320,000 dwt VLCCs from Dalian Shipbuilding, scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027. These conventionally fueled and scrubber-fitted vessels are priced at $116 million each.

A Wave of Orders

Capital Maritime group followed suit, placing orders at Dalian Shipbuilding for 4 x 320,000 dwt dual-fuel LNG VLCCs. The price per vessel is speculated to be between $136 million to $140 million. Pertamina, the Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, ordered 15 x 50,000 dwt MR2 product carriers from Hyundai Mipo for a whopping total of $715 million. These carriers are divided into three categories, each catering to different petroleum products. Other significant orders include 3 x 115,000 dwt LR2 tankers by Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation and 2 x Panamax tankers with methanol-ready specifications.

Dynamic S&P Market

The S&P market was teeming with activity, particularly in the dry bulk segment. Supramax and Handysize vessels, smaller in size, led the sales. Despite a dip in spot freight figures, the tanker S&P market showed signs of recovery with several sales reported. Transactions worth mentioning include the sale of Kasmarmax Kavala, Tess58 Anetos, eco Handysize Helga Bulker, Bella Ciao, and MR Tanker Sochrina. Prices varied from $15.5 million to $86 million depending on the vessel type and age.

Green Strategy in Motion

Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) inked shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of 12 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships. These orders mark ONE’s inaugural fleet of methanol-dual fuel vessels, playing a crucial role in achieving ONE’s sustainability objectives. Additionally, Singapore-based shipping company ONE confirmed the order for twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships, aligning with ONE’s Green Strategy to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

In 2023, the maritime industry witnessed a drastic drop in the recycling of product tankers, the lowest since 1996. High earnings, second-hand values, and a decrease in newbuilding deliveries contributed to the low recycling level. However, with 10 million DWT capacity scheduled for delivery in 2025, recycling is expected to pick up.

Overall, the maritime industry experienced a significant amount of tanker orders and sales in the new building and S&P markets. The industry is now preparing for a future with low carbon fuels, with orders for green methanol dual-fuel ships, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable maritime industry.