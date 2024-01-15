Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050

Maritime industry veterans, Anne Marie Elder and Jarek Klimczak, from Marine at AXA XL, shed light on the industry’s robust strides to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, marking a significant evolution in the realm of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental stewardship. The duo underscores the pivotal distinction between ‘net zero’ and ‘carbon neutral,’ clarifying that attaining net zero necessitates drastic emissions reductions, in concordance with scientific recommendations, to limit global warming to 1.5 C.

Decarbonization Initiatives in the Shipping Industry

The shipping industry, responsible for approximately 3% of global carbon emissions, is actively advocating decarbonization. The industry’s initiatives span the adoption of cleaner fuels, enhancing energy efficiency, and fostering the development of innovative technologies. The narrative often revolves around ‘low carbon’ fuels, which, paradoxically, can have carbon-intensive production processes. Additionally, energy storage solutions, such as lithium-ion batteries, despite their potential, present challenges, notably the risk of fires on ships.

Carbon Credits: A Potential Interim Solution

While the industry grapples with these challenges, the potential of carbon credits emerges as an interim solution for managing emissions. AXA XL’s innovative Excess Emissions Insurance product, which offers carbon credits to cover excess emissions from unforeseen extended journeys, exemplifies this approach.

Reflecting on Historical Lessons and Future Directions

Reflecting on the Exxon Valdez oil spill’s lasting impact, the article underscores the incident as a catalyst for regulatory and corporate changes. The incident spotlighted the urgent need for a life cycle perspective on low carbon fuels, stringent regulations, and transparent reporting to ensure genuine sustainability. As the maritime industry continues its journey towards decarbonization, these lessons from the past serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path to a sustainable future.