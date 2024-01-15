en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050

Maritime industry veterans, Anne Marie Elder and Jarek Klimczak, from Marine at AXA XL, shed light on the industry’s robust strides to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, marking a significant evolution in the realm of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental stewardship. The duo underscores the pivotal distinction between ‘net zero’ and ‘carbon neutral,’ clarifying that attaining net zero necessitates drastic emissions reductions, in concordance with scientific recommendations, to limit global warming to 1.5 C.

Decarbonization Initiatives in the Shipping Industry

The shipping industry, responsible for approximately 3% of global carbon emissions, is actively advocating decarbonization. The industry’s initiatives span the adoption of cleaner fuels, enhancing energy efficiency, and fostering the development of innovative technologies. The narrative often revolves around ‘low carbon’ fuels, which, paradoxically, can have carbon-intensive production processes. Additionally, energy storage solutions, such as lithium-ion batteries, despite their potential, present challenges, notably the risk of fires on ships.

Carbon Credits: A Potential Interim Solution

While the industry grapples with these challenges, the potential of carbon credits emerges as an interim solution for managing emissions. AXA XL’s innovative Excess Emissions Insurance product, which offers carbon credits to cover excess emissions from unforeseen extended journeys, exemplifies this approach.

Reflecting on Historical Lessons and Future Directions

Reflecting on the Exxon Valdez oil spill’s lasting impact, the article underscores the incident as a catalyst for regulatory and corporate changes. The incident spotlighted the urgent need for a life cycle perspective on low carbon fuels, stringent regulations, and transparent reporting to ensure genuine sustainability. As the maritime industry continues its journey towards decarbonization, these lessons from the past serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path to a sustainable future.

0
Business Sustainability
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
In a bold call to the government, Jackson Njonjo, Director for Modern Change Achievers, proposed a significant shift in the current fiscal policy, advocating for the expansion of affirmative funds to support individual enterprise funds. The plea, aimed towards fostering sole proprietorships, is a response to the current trend of unique and economically beneficial ideas
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
1 min ago
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
CIS Progresses in Fight Against Financial Crimes, India's FATF Compliance Raises Eyebrows
1 min ago
CIS Progresses in Fight Against Financial Crimes, India's FATF Compliance Raises Eyebrows
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
58 seconds ago
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
58 seconds ago
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
1 min ago
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
6 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
19 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
32 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
36 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
49 seconds
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
52 seconds
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
53 seconds
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
59 seconds
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
1 min
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app