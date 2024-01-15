Marimaca Copper Corp. Triumphs with Drilling Program, Discovers New Mineralized Trend

In a significant stride towards realizing its ambitious mining project, Marimaca Copper Corp. has successfully concluded its infrastructure condemnation drilling program. This meticulously planned initiative aimed to authenticate the appropriateness of the predetermined site layout for development. The data assimilated from this program will be integrated into the company’s ongoing permitting and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) workstreams.

Drilling Program: A Strategic Move

The focus of the drilling program was on the specific areas earmarked for the project’s infrastructure. The objective was to ascertain the absence of mineralization and validate the ground conditions for civil construction. The successful completion of this program has not only fortified confidence in the planned locations for the plant and infrastructure but also generated invaluable data for civil earthworks estimation.

New Mineralized Trend Unearthed

Simultaneously, the condemnation program also led to an intriguing discovery in the San Lorenzo area. A fresh mineralized trend extending southwards, away from the project’s infrastructure, was identified. This revelation introduces a potential target for shallow oxide mineralization and warrants further exploration. Moreover, Marimaca Copper is presently examining its comprehensive exploration package and is on the verge of finalizing exploration plans for 2024, particularly for the Sierra de Medina project.

Progressing with Permits and DFS

Marimaca Copper is steadfastly progressing with the permitting and DFS workstreams, aiming to maintain target delivery dates in the middle and end of the year. The collaboration with Ausenco is a strategic partnership designed to help the company achieve these goals. The condemnation program consisted of 21 drill holes spanning across two sectors, east and west of the MOD, and incorporated a high-resolution mag-drone survey to prioritize drilling areas. Both sectors can continue with the DFS design and development as planned, as no significant mineralization was found. Further exploration is scheduled for the San Lorenzo zone during detailed engineering.

The technical information contained in the news release was prepared under the watchful eye of Sergio Rivera, a geologist with over three decades of experience. Marimaca Copper Corp, however, has issued a cautionary note stating that the news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The company has clarified that they undertake no obligation to update these statements.