Marian Farrell's Employment Battle: A Spotlight on RTÉ's Misclassification Saga

Marian Farrell, a renowned name in Irish television history, found herself at the center of a decade-long saga. Known for her charismatic presence as a continuity announcer for RTÉ between 1989 and 1998, Farrell's career was marked not just by her on-screen talents but also by a protracted battle over employment classification. Despite paying full-time employee Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI) contributions, RTÉ, the nation's public service broadcaster, did not fulfil its obligation of making pension contributions on her behalf.

Labour Relations Commission Intervention

Farrell's relationship with RTÉ took a turn for the worse when she was offered only casual work, leading to her exit from the broadcaster. This prompted a legal tussle, which was settled around 2001 through the Labour Relations Commission. The settlement resolved issues related to owed employee entitlements, marking an important victory for Farrell.

Department of Social Protection's Verdict

Now 67 and retired from her later career as a therapist, Farrell sought to clear the lingering doubts over her employment status during her tenure at RTÉ. The Department of Social Protection stepped in, reviewing her employment status, and categorically confirmed her as a full-time employee during her stint at RTÉ. This negated the need for any further legal action, setting a significant precedent.

RTÉ's Broader Misclassification Issues

Farrell's case is far from an isolated incident. Another seasoned RTÉ newsreader, Angie Mezzetti, faced a similar plight. Misclassified as self-employed throughout her 18-year career, which culminated in 2022, Mezzetti disputed her unfair dismissal and lack of access to a pension. Like Farrell, her case was settled privately. Several other historical contract employees at RTÉ have raised concerns about the insurability of their employment, leading to queries being directed at the Department of Social Protection.

In response to these mounting issues, RTÉ is currently under a departmental review. The review aims to determine if the broadcaster incorrectly classified 695 employees as self-employed between 2019 and 2021. This practice, known as bogus self-employment, deprives workers of benefits they are rightfully entitled to. While RTÉ has refrained from commenting on individual cases, including Farrell's, the outcomes of these investigations could have far-reaching implications for the broadcaster and its employees.