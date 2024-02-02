Marcolin Preps for Potential Merger or Sale with Renewed Licensing Agreements

Marcolin, the renowned Italian eyewear manufacturer, is laying the groundwork for a potential merger or sale. Known for its production of Tom Ford eyeglasses, the company is taking proactive measures to fortify its position before the sale process commences. The strategic move includes the renewal of critical licensing agreements and the signing of new contracts with coveted fashion brands. Among these agreements is a perpetual license with Tom Ford, now under the ownership of Estee Lauder, and a global agreement extension with Max&Co until 2030.

Strengthening Brand Alliances

Marcolin's strategy also encompasses renewing contracts with fashion powerhouses like Zegna, GCDS, and Pucci. In a significant development, the company has inked a new agreement with luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin. These concerted efforts are a part of the company's approach to bolster its position and increase its appeal to potential buyers or merger partners.

Private Equity Firm Set to Divest

The driving force behind the potential sale is Marcolin's majority owner, the private equity firm Pai Partners, which holds a 78.5% stake in the company. Pai Partners, which gained control of Marcolin in 2012, has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the transaction. This move signifies the firm's intent to divest its majority stake after a decade of ownership.

Financial Health Ahead of the Sale

Ahead of this significant business transaction, Marcolin has reported positive financial growth. The company experienced a 3% revenue uptick to 422 million euros and a 28% surge in adjusted core profit, which amounted to 65 million euros in the first nine months of the previous year. The financial health of the company will likely play a vital role in attracting potential buyers and determining the valuation of the company.