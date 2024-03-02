Marcel Launches 'Digital Campaign Season-20' Offering Up to Tk10 Lakh Cashback Ahead of Eid

As Eid approaches, Marcel, one of the country's leading electronics brands, announced the commencement of its 'Digital Campaign Season-20', promising a slew of customer benefits. This season, Marcel is offering up to Tk10 lakh in cashback on purchases of its various products such as fridges, TVs, ACs, washing machines, and fans from outlets nationwide. Additionally, customers stand a chance to win lakhs of taka worth of sure gifts. The campaign, which started on March 1, will continue until further notice, as confirmed by Marcel officials during a declaration program at a prestigious hotel in the capital.

Unveiling the Digital Campaign

The declaration event saw the presence of Marcel's top brass, including Additional Managing Directors SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Maj Gen (Retd) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, and Nazrul Islam Sarker, among others. They shared insights into the digital campaign's aim to enhance customer experience through swift and best after-sales service via online automation. With nineteen successful seasons behind it, the campaign's twentieth iteration aims to celebrate the upcoming Eid by offering exceptional benefits to customers.

How to Avail the Benefits

To partake in Season-20's offerings, customers must register their Marcel product purchases digitally. This entitles them to a chance of winning cashback up to Tk10 lakh or assured gifts, which will be communicated via SMS. The concerned showroom will then award the cashback or gift. This registration process stores essential information like the buyer's name, mobile number, and product model number on Marcel's server, thus facilitating swift service access across Marcel service centers nationwide—even in the absence of a warranty card.

Enhancing Customer Experience

Marcel's digital campaign underscores the brand's commitment to leveraging technology for improved customer service. By storing customer details on their server, Marcel not only simplifies the after-sales service process but also gathers valuable feedback directly from consumers. This innovative approach ensures that Marcel continues to lead in the competitive electronics market, providing unparalleled value and service to its customers during the festive season.

As Marcel rolls out its 'Digital Campaign Season-20', it sets a new benchmark for customer engagement and service in the electronics industry. This initiative not only celebrates the spirit of Eid but also reinforces Marcel's position as a customer-centric brand committed to delivering excellence through innovation.