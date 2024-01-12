en English
Business

Manufacturing Sector Pursues Resilience Amidst External Disruptions

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Manufacturing Sector Pursues Resilience Amidst External Disruptions

External disruptions, including fluctuations in demand, material availability, and energy prices, pose a significant challenge to the manufacturing industry. Recent findings indicate that such disruptions resulted in an estimated revenue growth loss of $3.2 trillion for manufacturers in 2021 and 2022, accompanied by a 40% surge in lead times. To combat this, manufacturers are setting their sights on six primary priorities to enhance their adaptability and resilience by 2024.

Integrating Operations and Supply Chains

The first priority is a tighter integration of manufacturing operations with supply and product chains. Manufacturers are striving for seamless planning between demand and operations. They are also adopting supply chain planning solutions that extend into production planning and scheduling. This allows them to adapt to new suppliers and materials swiftly and efficiently.

Embracing Digital Technologies

Companies are also investing heavily in digital technologies. Simulations and integration of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) are becoming increasingly crucial. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) is proving instrumental for real-time decision-making. These digital advancements are driving investments in automation and autonomous operations due to a scarcity of skilled labor. A projected spike in digitization investments from $1 billion to $2.3 billion per company in three years serves as a testament to this.

The Rise of Digital Twins and Generative AI

The third priority is the growing use of operational digital twins. These integrated models of operations optimize manufacturing processes and support sustainable practices. Further, generative AI is gaining momentum, with its experimentation expected to accelerate by the end of 2024.

Workforce Evolution

The demand for skilled labor, especially in data and AI, is intensifying. New roles are emerging, and existing ones are evolving, to optimize operations through digital twins. Autonomous teams are expected to independently operate and maintain production lines, signaling a significant shift in workplace collaboration. Ultimately, adaptability and resilience are becoming essential for sustainable growth in the manufacturing sector. Investments in technology and transformation agendas are key to achieving these strategic objectives.

Business
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

