Manorama Industries Limited Appoints New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Deepak Sharma

In a significant shift within its executive ranks, Manorama Industries Limited today announced the appointment of Mr. Deepak Sharma as the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective immediately. This change comes on the heels of Ms. Divya Jajoo's resignation from the position, also effective today.

Advertisment

Deepak Sharma: A Seasoned Professional Steps In

Mr. Sharma, an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), brings with him over seven years of post-qualification experience in listed and unlisted companies. His expertise spans secretarial, legal, and related compliances, making him a robust choice to fill the vacant position.

In his new role, Mr. Sharma will be responsible for ensuring that Manorama Industries Limited adheres to all statutory and regulatory compliances. This includes maintaining the company's records, managing shareholder communications, and providing guidance on corporate governance matters.

Advertisment

Divya Jajoo: A Chapter Closes

Ms. Jajoo's resignation marks the end of an era at Manorama Industries Limited. During her tenure, she was instrumental in navigating the company through complex regulatory landscapes and ensuring strict compliance with various laws and regulations.

Her departure leaves big shoes to fill, but the company is confident that Mr. Sharma's extensive experience and deep understanding of corporate compliance matters will enable him to step up to the challenge.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: Continuity Amidst Change

As Manorama Industries Limited welcomes its new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, the focus remains on maintaining continuity and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.

With Mr. Sharma at the helm, the company looks forward to leveraging his expertise to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

Advertisment

Today's announcement underscores Manorama Industries Limited's commitment to maintaining a strong leadership team capable of driving the company forward in an increasingly complex business environment.

As the sun sets on Ms. Jajoo's tenure and rises on Mr. Sharma's, the company stands poised to embrace the future with confidence and optimism.

In the ever-changing world of business, one thing remains constant: the need for capable leaders who can steer the ship through choppy waters. Today, Manorama Industries Limited reaffirms its dedication to meeting that need, one appointment at a time.