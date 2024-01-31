Mango StartUp Studio Invests in Market Analytics Startup Flipflow

In a strategic move to foster innovation within the fashion industry, Mango StartUp Studio has made its sixth investment, this time in Flipflow, a startup that specializes in market analytics, price monitoring, and real-time stock inventory. This investment takes the form of a convertible equity loan and is a part of Mango's accelerator program. Flipflow, established in 2021, stands out with its vision to revolutionize market analytics and competitive intelligence for the global retail sector.

Flipflow's Unique Proposition

Flipflow aims to offer brands, manufacturers, and distributors a comprehensive dashboard and an accurate, real-time image of their products, competitors, and categories in various global marketplaces. Their technology provides real-time product status, category monitoring, and competitor analysis. With Mango's investment and expert mentorship, Flipflow anticipates scaling its business model and enhancing its technology.

Mango's Accelerator Program: A Hub of Innovation

Mango's accelerator program, backed by a budget of €3 million, has already invested in five other startups: Union Avatars, Ziknes, Recovo, Payflow, and Las Más Mona. Each of these enterprises offers innovative solutions in their respective fields, ranging from digital identity and 3D printing to sustainable initiatives.

Mango's Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Apart from its accelerator program, Mango has taken significant strides in promoting innovation and sustainability within its operations. Most recently, the company trained over 250 of its employees in sustainability principles. In collaboration with Materra, Mango is set to introduce a regenerative cotton capsule collection in 2024. Mango has also developed an internal generative AI platform named Lisa and other machine-learning platforms like Inspire, Midas, Gaudi, and Iris to aid in collection development and customer service.