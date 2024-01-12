en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub

A significant transformation is on the horizon in Mqabba, Malta, as a vast stretch of land, approximately the size of two football fields, is poised to be converted into a warehouse complex. The project, led by Carmel Mangion of Mangion Brothers, a company with over four decades of experience in the quarrying industry, aims to repurpose a partially backfilled quarry into an urban and industrial hub.

Details of the Proposed Project

The site, spanning roughly 12,500 square meters, is located in an area known as Tas-Sejba and Tal-Modorbu, near the outskirts of Mqabba and Qrendi. In April 2022, an outline development permit was already awarded by the Planning Authority. The development plan encompasses the construction of 28 warehouses equipped with photovoltaic (PV) panels, 117 parking spaces, and a comprehensive landscaping scheme.

Objections and Concerns

Despite the well-detailed plan, the project has not been without objections. The Environment and Resources Authority has voiced concern, suggesting the site should be restored to its original state. However, the proposed PV installation, covering approximately 3,420 square meters of roof space, aligns with the solar farm policy that identifies quarries, like the one at Mqabba, as suitable for solar farm development.

Financial Contributions and Timeline

To lessen the impact of the development, a financial planning contribution of 130,000 euros towards the Planning Fund has been proposed by the Planning Directorate. As yet, the local council and several key authorities, including the Civil Protection Department and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, have remained silent on the matter. The project’s architect, Ludovico Micallef, predicts the development will take approximately 15 months to complete and has defended the choice of site, citing its unique advantages.

0
Business Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
In the latest clash between brick-and-mortar retail and online giants, a TikToker has stirred up a storm over Best Buy’s recently revised return policy. The viral video, posted by TikToker Doty (nldoty), has drawn the attention of over 340,000 viewers, revealing the retailer’s controversial move from a 30-day return window to a mere two weeks
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
8 mins ago
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
8 mins ago
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
4 mins ago
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
7 mins ago
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
8 mins ago
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
2 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
3 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
3 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
4 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
4 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
5 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
5 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
5 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
5 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
13 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app