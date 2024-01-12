Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub

A significant transformation is on the horizon in Mqabba, Malta, as a vast stretch of land, approximately the size of two football fields, is poised to be converted into a warehouse complex. The project, led by Carmel Mangion of Mangion Brothers, a company with over four decades of experience in the quarrying industry, aims to repurpose a partially backfilled quarry into an urban and industrial hub.

Details of the Proposed Project

The site, spanning roughly 12,500 square meters, is located in an area known as Tas-Sejba and Tal-Modorbu, near the outskirts of Mqabba and Qrendi. In April 2022, an outline development permit was already awarded by the Planning Authority. The development plan encompasses the construction of 28 warehouses equipped with photovoltaic (PV) panels, 117 parking spaces, and a comprehensive landscaping scheme.

Objections and Concerns

Despite the well-detailed plan, the project has not been without objections. The Environment and Resources Authority has voiced concern, suggesting the site should be restored to its original state. However, the proposed PV installation, covering approximately 3,420 square meters of roof space, aligns with the solar farm policy that identifies quarries, like the one at Mqabba, as suitable for solar farm development.

Financial Contributions and Timeline

To lessen the impact of the development, a financial planning contribution of 130,000 euros towards the Planning Fund has been proposed by the Planning Directorate. As yet, the local council and several key authorities, including the Civil Protection Department and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, have remained silent on the matter. The project’s architect, Ludovico Micallef, predicts the development will take approximately 15 months to complete and has defended the choice of site, citing its unique advantages.