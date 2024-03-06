Mammoth Holdings Appoints Bethany Gillam as Chief People Officer, Aims for Inclusive Growth

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, a leading name in the express car wash industry, has officially announced the appointment of Bethany Gillam as its new Chief People Officer. With a rich background in human resources within the service industry, notably as the Vice President of Human Resources at Omni Hotels & Resorts, Gillam steps into her new role with the objective of steering Mammoth Holdings towards an era of enhanced corporate culture and accelerated growth.

Advertisment

Strategic Focus on Talent and Culture

Underlining the strategic importance of Gillam's role, Mammoth CEO David Hoffmann emphasized her responsibility in sculpting a workplace culture that promotes inclusivity, support, and opportunities for personal and professional development among team members. Gillam's immediate tasks will involve spearheading initiatives in talent recruitment, compensation, benefits, and overall human resources management, leveraging her extensive experience to foster an environment conducive to growth and development.

Driving Growth Through People

Advertisment

Gillam's vision for Mammoth Holdings revolves around building upon the company's strong customer service foundation to offer expansive career paths for employees. This approach not only aims to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction but is also seen as a critical lever for sustaining the company's rapid growth trajectory. Gillam's partnership with the operations team across Mammoth's regional locations will be key to integrating her service industry expertise with the company's expansion goals.

Commitment to Expansion and Excellence

As the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders, Mammoth Holdings has established a significant presence with 135 operating locations. The company's customer-centric operational philosophy, coupled with its strategic approach to acquisitions, positions it as an attractive partner for car wash operators looking for liquidity, growth capital, and tax-deferred equity investment opportunities. With significant growth capital at its disposal, Mammoth is actively seeking new acquisitions and development opportunities, underlining its ambition to dominate the express car wash industry.

As Bethany Gillam takes the helm of Mammoth Holdings' human resources and culture-building efforts, the company stands on the brink of a transformative phase. Her appointment signifies a strategic move towards nurturing a supportive, inclusive, and dynamic workplace, aligning employee aspirations with the company's expansive vision. This strategic focus on human capital is poised to be a cornerstone of Mammoth's continued success and leadership in the express car wash industry.