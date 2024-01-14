en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Malta’s Specialist Employee Initiative: A Strategic Move for Economic Competitiveness

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Malta’s Specialist Employee Initiative: A Strategic Move for Economic Competitiveness

In a resonant move to address the skill gap in its labor market, Malta has launched the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI). The SEI is a dynamic program designed to attract and retain highly specialized non-EU nationals, expediting the application process for skilled foreign workers. This initiative is more than a strategy; it is an economic imperative for Malta, aligning with the government’s vision to bolster the nation’s economic competitiveness.

An Initiative to Address Labor Market Needs

The SEI, now in full force, is tailored to address Malta’s labor market needs, facilitating employers’ recruitment of foreign talent in sectors where there is a dearth of skills within the local workforce. It is an extension of the Key Employee Initiative, specifically tailored for specialized workers who do not meet the criteria of existing schemes. The initiative is a beacon of hope for both employers and prospective employees, offering reduced processing times and simplified application procedures.

Eligibility and Application Process

Eligibility for this initiative requires applicants to have an offer of employment in Malta tied to a gross basic wage of €25,000 per annum. They must also possess either an MQF Level 6 or higher qualification in an area directly related to the employment position being offered in Malta or other certified qualified skill qualifications. The application process is streamlined, with applicants required to submit a duly filled application via email. The processing time for SEI applications is a swift 15 working days, and successful applicants will be issued a residence permit valid for a period of one year in its initial year.

Implication for Malta’s Labor Market

The Specialist Employee Initiative, beyond being an efficient recruitment tool, is expected to significantly impact Malta’s labor market. By filling gaps in the labor force with qualified individuals from around the world, this program supports economic growth and fosters innovation. It is more than a policy; it is a strategic move towards an even more competitive Malta, ready to take on the global stage with a robust workforce.

0
Business Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
CNBC-TV18 to Exclusively Cover WEF 2024: Spotlight on 'Rebuilding Trust'
The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 meeting in Davos, a prominent event on the global calendar, is set to bring together a diverse assembly of leaders, influencers, and innovators to address pressing challenges and shape global trends. CNBC-TV18 has announced that it will be providing exclusive coverage of the forum, inviting audiences worldwide to tune
CNBC-TV18 to Exclusively Cover WEF 2024: Spotlight on 'Rebuilding Trust'
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
3 mins ago
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
Rising Fuel Prices: A Dire Situation for Boat Operators and Island Communities
3 mins ago
Rising Fuel Prices: A Dire Situation for Boat Operators and Island Communities
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
2 mins ago
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
Cloudflare Layoff Sparks Controversy: An Inside Look at Corporate Layoffs
2 mins ago
Cloudflare Layoff Sparks Controversy: An Inside Look at Corporate Layoffs
David McWilliam Targets Premium Wine Market with New Brand
3 mins ago
David McWilliam Targets Premium Wine Market with New Brand
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Advocates for Reclassification of Cannabis as a Lower-Risk Drug
11 seconds
FDA Advocates for Reclassification of Cannabis as a Lower-Risk Drug
Unrest at Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Highlights Systemic Issues
14 seconds
Unrest at Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Highlights Systemic Issues
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
24 seconds
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
25 seconds
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
41 seconds
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point
54 seconds
Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
55 seconds
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
59 seconds
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
1 min
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app