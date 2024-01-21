Malta's Planning Authority Approves Contentious Restaurant Canopy, Ignites Resident Backlash

In a decision that has stirred controversy amongst residents of Sliema, Malta, the Planning Authority (PA) has granted approval for a permit to a restaurant canopy that has been illegally stationed on a main road for approximately a decade. The canopy, a part of the Gourmet Cocktail Bar & Grill on The Strand, came under scrutiny in 2022 when residents demanded action against the establishment for operating without a permit and disrupting their daily lives.

Permit Approval Despite Initial Recommendation for Refusal

The permit application, submitted in June 2022 by Malta Developers Association president, Michael Stivala, was initially recommended for refusal by a PA officer. However, in December, the PA board overruled this advice, stating the reasons for refusal were no longer applicable or being addressed. It is expected that the bar will make several modifications, including replacing the current tiles with a demountable timber platform and adjusting the canopy's shading.

Residents Respond to the Permit Approval

Annamaria Baldacchino, a resident who had applied for an encroachment concession to reclaim the public land, plans to contest the PA's decision. She cites issues such as noise pollution, rubbish, and traffic obstructions as her primary concerns. Her lawyer, Claire Bonello, labelled the proposed changes to the canopy as superficial and denounced the decision as unfair and discriminatory.

The Greater Issue of Public Land Use

Sliema mayor, John Pillow, expressed disappointment with outdoor structures used by bars, highlighting safety concerns and the inconvenience caused to pedestrians, particularly those with disabilities. The issue of public land usage by businesses is not uncommon in Malta and is frequently debated on social media platforms, reflecting a concern that extends beyond the canopy of the Gourmet Cocktail Bar & Grill.