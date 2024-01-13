en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Malta’s Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 2:25 pm EST
Malta’s Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices

In the wake of increasing competition from imported goods and multinational supermarkets, Malta’s traditional food producers, inclusive of bakers and farmers, are witnessing a significant decline. The dwindling number of traditional bakeries, which has plunged from around 160 to 60, mirrors the threat faced by these local producers. The preference of foreign residents for supermarket bread over local varieties further exacerbates the situation.

Challenges of Local Producers

Local fishermen and farmers grapple with the challenge of competitively pricing their produce, as imported out-of-season fruits and vegetables, often grown under questionable practices, manage to undercut their offerings. This issue is intensifying due to the expansion of mega supermarkets and the unfair benefits they reap through subsidies, tax advantages, and economies of scale, which are not accessible for small local producers in Malta.

Global Echoes

Similar challenges haunt farmers in other parts of Europe, such as Germany, where local farmers bear the brunt of extreme conditions and price competition imposed by large multinationals. Europe’s larger nations are, however, beginning to show signs of resistance. France’s UNESCO World Heritage status for the baguette and German farmers’ protests stand as examples of this pushback.

Looking Ahead

In Malta, however, small local producers are yet to organize themselves and protest against the unfair competition and government policies favoring large businesses. This article emphasizes the need to support local traditions and sustainable practices, not only for the benefit of the voting Maltese citizens but also for preserving the environment. This issue could potentially become a significant talking point in the upcoming elections.

In a similar vein, Bulgarian farmers have concluded their protests against agricultural imports from Ukraine, following an agreement with the government. This agreement includes a temporary ban on the import of sunflower seeds from Ukraine and the introduction of quotas on grain imports. The government has also committed to providing additional subsidies to the farmers, given the negative impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

The article concludes by discussing the looming threat of a recession in Europe, with EU finance ministers preparing to debate the issue. The euro area is projected to witness zero or negative growth coupled with high inflation, leading to stricter fiscal commitments from member states.

0
Agriculture Business Europe
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
45 mins ago
Tartus Tragedy: Severe Weather Conditions Claim Lives and Displace Individuals
On a frigid Saturday in the northwestern Syrian province of Tartus, an unpredictable weather event took a tragic turn that left a profound impact on the local populace. Four individuals, their identities yet undisclosed, met a fatal end as their vehicle plunged off a bridge into a water stream, its flow made turbulent by heavy
Tartus Tragedy: Severe Weather Conditions Claim Lives and Displace Individuals
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Indian Onion Export Restrictions Cause Global Concern
46 mins ago
Indian Onion Export Restrictions Cause Global Concern
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
52 mins ago
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
22 seconds
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
2 mins
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
2 mins
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
3 mins
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
5 mins
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
6 mins
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Bishop Announces Retirement: A Legacy of Change and Development
6 mins
Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Bishop Announces Retirement: A Legacy of Change and Development
Uganda's She Cranes Triumph; Political and Public Health Strides in Kampala
7 mins
Uganda's She Cranes Triumph; Political and Public Health Strides in Kampala
Political Scandal Hits the Bahamas as Violent Incident Grips Gilbert
10 mins
Political Scandal Hits the Bahamas as Violent Incident Grips Gilbert
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app