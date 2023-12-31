Malta Needs a National Architecture Policy: Kamra tal-Periti President Andre Pizzuto

Andre Pizzuto, the president of the Kamra tal-Periti (Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers) in Malta, has publicly expressed his disappointment with the Planning Authority’s record on building permits and design quality. In a candid conversation with James Cummings, Pizzuto expressed his deep concern about the increasing number of controversial building permits being issued and the burgeoning number of tasteless designs. His comments point towards a construction industry where aesthetic considerations are frequently pushed to the side.

Malta’s Urban Blight

Despite its areas of undeniable beauty, Pizzuto highlighted that Malta is grappling with urban blight in many localities. This is a critical issue that impacts not only the visual appeal of the country but also the quality of life for its residents. A landscape dominated by ill-conceived architectural designs compromises the beauty of Malta, a nation that is home to nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Call for National Architecture Policy

Pizzuto strongly advocated for the creation of a national architecture policy, a tool that Malta, as one of only two European countries, currently lacks. He underscored that such a policy should holistically address architecture, including how it’s taught, practiced, assessed, and judiciously integrated into the process of public procurement. The establishment of a national architecture policy would ensure that aesthetic considerations are given the weight they deserve in the construction and development industry.

The Kamra tal-Periti’s Regulatory Role

The Kamra tal-Periti has recently taken on a regulatory role to safeguard the integrity of Malta’s architectural landscape. The organization has issued directives to protect heritage buildings, including the Ġgantija temples, from inappropriate and insensitive developments. In addition, the Kamra tal-Periti is conducting investigations into architects to ensure that they meet the required standards, with disciplinary actions ranging from admonition to temporary suspension, and in severe cases, revocation of licenses.

Pizzuto also leveled criticism at the construction industry’s business model, which often prioritizes cost containment over design quality. This approach, he argues, leads to lower fees for architects and a tendency to approve buildings that comply with policy, regardless of aesthetics, further exacerbating the problem of tasteless designs.

