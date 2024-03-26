Malta International Business Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Export

TradeMalta recently unveiled the third edition of the Malta International Business Awards, setting the stage for Malta's premier exporters to showcase their global business achievements. The competition, announced on Tuesday, invites businesses across Malta to submit their nominations by the end of May, vying for recognition in one of four distinguished categories: Best SME Exporter, Best Large Exporter, Best Emerging Markets Exporter, and Best High Potential Exporter, with an additional accolade for an overall winner.

Unveiling Trade Excellence

"At TradeMalta, we recognise the dedication and perseverance required for businesses to thrive in the global arena. That's why we are delighted to organise once again the Malta International Business Awards," said TradeMalta CEO Anton Buttigieg. This initiative not only celebrates the remarkable efforts of Malta-based businesses trading internationally but also aims to spotlight those who dare to dream big. Winners are set to receive an additional grant of €10,000, on top of the €30,000 that Trade Malta already offers to local exporters. The grant increases to €20,000 for the overall competition winner. Additional perks include a flight ticket to Dubai, the opportunity to use the Malta International Business Awards logo, and a trophy. All finalists will benefit from a corporate video financed by TradeMalta.

Recognition and Rewards

Finalists for the awards will be announced towards the end of July, with the awards night scheduled for November 29. TradeMalta, in collaboration with auditing firm Grant Thornton, will scrutinise applicants to provide a shortlist of finalists. A judging panel will then decide on the winners following a presentation from each finalist company. At an event announcing the awards, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Ian Borg highlighted Malta's commitment to fostering innovation and international business collaboration. The awards, he noted, are a testament to the significant contributions that businesses make locally and abroad, showcasing Malta as a powerful center of commerce and investment.

Supporting Global Ambitions

With backing from HSBC, The Malta Chamber, the government, Emirates, Grant Thornton, and Times of Malta, the awards initiative is well-supported by key stakeholders in Malta's business ecosystem. This collaborative effort underscores a collective ambition to encourage business growth through international trade. For those interested in participating or learning more, further information is available on TradeMalta's website, marking an essential resource for Malta's export-driven businesses aiming to expand their global footprint.

As the Malta International Business Awards 2024 approaches, the anticipation builds for an event that not only celebrates business excellence but also inspires a new generation of exporters. By highlighting the successes of Malta's best, the awards pave the way for an innovative, outward-looking economy, eager to make its mark on the world stage.