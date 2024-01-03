en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

Changes are afoot at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, but not everyone is thrilled about the new schedule. The mall, a beloved local landmark and shopping destination, has adjusted its doors’ opening hours – now at 11 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and at noon on Sundays. This sudden shift has left a group of about 40 to 50 ‘mall walkers’ feeling frustrated and excluded.

Unexpected Change Sparks Controversy

These ‘mall walkers’, as they are affectionately known, have made it a tradition to utilize the mall’s spacious and comfortable environment for their morning exercise routine. However, the abrupt change in opening times, announced only via a posted sign, has taken them by surprise. They are now calling for dialogue with the mall management, feeling excluded from the decision-making process that directly affects their daily habits.

Navigating the New Norm

The alteration in opening times poses significant inconvenience for the walkers. With the mall opening later, walkways become busier, potentially causing navigational difficulties for those using mobility aids. The sentiment among the group is clear – the new hours disrupt the tranquility and ease they used to enjoy in the early mornings.

Seeking Solutions

In response, the group initiated a petition to request a reversal of the new hours. Yet, their efforts were abruptly halted by mall security, given that the mall’s policy prohibits signature gathering on its property. As of now, representatives from the mall and its parent company, Washington Prime Group, have remained silent on the matter.

The impact of the new opening times on individual stores or kiosks that may have traditionally opened earlier remains a mystery. As the ‘mall walkers’ grapple with their new reality, the rest of the Fairfield community waits with bated breath to see how this situation unfolds.

0
Business Local News
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prescott Gateway Mall Rebranded and Revitalized as Pine Ridge Marketplace

By Muhammad Jawad

Suze Orman's Approach: Small Steps to Financial Stability

By BNN Correspondents

Lancaster Resources Inc. Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Oman's Ministry Partners with Mirbat-Sadah for Sustainable Heritage Management

By Hadeel Hashem

TDCX Inc. Founder Proposes Buyout of Outstanding Shares: A Potential G ...
@Business · 2 mins
TDCX Inc. Founder Proposes Buyout of Outstanding Shares: A Potential G ...
heart comment 0
American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena

By Dil Bar Irshad

American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena
Enovis Corporation Acquires LimaCorporate, Enhancing Global Orthopedic Market Foothold

By Quadri Adejumo

Enovis Corporation Acquires LimaCorporate, Enhancing Global Orthopedic Market Foothold
Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju’s Amidst Company Turmoil

By Rafia Tasleem

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju's Amidst Company Turmoil
Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture
Latest Headlines
World News
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
19 seconds
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
29 seconds
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
35 seconds
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
48 seconds
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
1 min
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
1 min
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
2 mins
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
2 mins
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
2 mins
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
24 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app