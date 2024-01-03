Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

Changes are afoot at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, but not everyone is thrilled about the new schedule. The mall, a beloved local landmark and shopping destination, has adjusted its doors’ opening hours – now at 11 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and at noon on Sundays. This sudden shift has left a group of about 40 to 50 ‘mall walkers’ feeling frustrated and excluded.

Unexpected Change Sparks Controversy

These ‘mall walkers’, as they are affectionately known, have made it a tradition to utilize the mall’s spacious and comfortable environment for their morning exercise routine. However, the abrupt change in opening times, announced only via a posted sign, has taken them by surprise. They are now calling for dialogue with the mall management, feeling excluded from the decision-making process that directly affects their daily habits.

Navigating the New Norm

The alteration in opening times poses significant inconvenience for the walkers. With the mall opening later, walkways become busier, potentially causing navigational difficulties for those using mobility aids. The sentiment among the group is clear – the new hours disrupt the tranquility and ease they used to enjoy in the early mornings.

Seeking Solutions

In response, the group initiated a petition to request a reversal of the new hours. Yet, their efforts were abruptly halted by mall security, given that the mall’s policy prohibits signature gathering on its property. As of now, representatives from the mall and its parent company, Washington Prime Group, have remained silent on the matter.

The impact of the new opening times on individual stores or kiosks that may have traditionally opened earlier remains a mystery. As the ‘mall walkers’ grapple with their new reality, the rest of the Fairfield community waits with bated breath to see how this situation unfolds.