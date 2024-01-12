Maldives Banks to Remain Open During Ramadan Public Holidays

In a deviation from tradition, the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) has confirmed that banks in the Maldives will continue operations on two particular dates during the holy month of Ramadan, despite the last ten days of the month being declared public holidays. This shift in policy ensures that the public will have access to essential banking services on April 1st and April 8th, thereby enabling a smooth flow of financial transactions such as deposits and withdrawals.

The Shift from Tradition

The decision by the MMA marks a significant change in the banking operations in the Maldives, which customarily see reduced working hours during Ramadan. However, the current government has taken a new approach, recognizing the final ten days of the holy month as public holidays, starting from this year. The first day of Ramadan is slated to begin on March 11th.

Ensuring Continuity of Banking Service

The MMA’s announcement comes as a relief to many, as it guarantees the continuity of banking operations on the aforementioned dates. Despite the extended holiday schedule, service availability for the public is thus ensured. This move is a testament to the government’s commitment to facilitating uninterrupted financial activities for its residents, even amidst significant religious observations such as Ramadan.

Implications for the Public

With the MMA’s policy shift, the public in the Maldives can carry out their financial transactions without any hindrance during the public holiday period. This initiative not only reinforces the importance of effective financial management but also demonstrates the government’s willingness to adapt traditional norms to better serve the public’s needs. The continuation of banking services on these specific dates will undoubtedly aid in the smooth functioning of both personal and business financial activities during the holy month.