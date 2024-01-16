Major U.S. Banks Access Bond Market, Russia and Niger Enhance Military Ties: Global News Roundup

Three major U.S. banks, part of the 'Big Six,' have turned to the bond market following their earnings reports, signaling a significant move in the financial sector. This move comes alongside the Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's suggestion that the U.S. central bank might slow the pace of its balance sheet reductions this year, particularly for its Treasury holdings. Waller's comments have led futures traders to adjust their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, with Waller expressing confidence in reaching the Fed's 2% inflation goal, advising against a rush to alter rates.

Russia and Niger Reinforce Military Ties

On the geopolitical front, Russia and Niger, both currently under military rule following a coup last year, have agreed to enhance their military collaboration. This information was released by the Russian Defense Ministry, indicating a major development in global geopolitics.

Italy's Constitutional Court Considers Energy Firm Windfall Tax

In Italy, the constitutional court is set to make a ruling on the legality of a one-off windfall tax on energy firms imposed in 2023. This decision could have substantial implications for the country's budget and the broader European financial landscape.

Iranian State Media Reports Missile Strikes on Pakistani Bases

In the Middle East, Pakistani bases of the Baluchi militant group Jaish al-Adl were hit by missiles, as reported by Iranian state media. This follows attacks by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Iraq and Syria, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.

The U.S. SEC vs Terraform Labs

In legal news, the U.S. SEC has delayed a civil trial against Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon. This postponement will allow time for Kwon's extradition in relation to a $40 billion cryptocurrency fraud case, adding another chapter to the narrative of regulatory scrutiny in the crypto space.

EU Antitrust Investigation into IAG's Acquisition Plans

British Airways' parent company IAG is now subject to a full-scale EU antitrust investigation concerning its acquisition plans for Air Europa. IAG's CEO has indicated a readiness to address the concerns raised, marking a critical point in the ongoing saga of airline industry consolidation.

Fitch Ratings Assess India's Financial Stability

Fitch Ratings has maintained India's BBB rating with a stable outlook. However, the agency pointed out the country's public finance issues, underscoring the challenges that emerging economies face in maintaining financial stability.

Italy's Troubled Ilva Steel Company

The Italian government is contemplating placing the troubled Ilva steel company under special administration, amidst disagreements with ArcelorMittal. This situation is a clear illustration of the ongoing difficulties in the global steel industry and the impact of these issues on national economies.