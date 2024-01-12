en English
Business

Major Tanker Companies Halt Red Sea Traffic: A Reaction to U.S. and British Airstrikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Major Tanker Companies Halt Red Sea Traffic: A Reaction to U.S. and British Airstrikes

In an unprecedented geopolitical move, prominent tanker companies, including Hafnia, Torm, and Stena Bulk, have suspended tanker traffic to the Red Sea. This decision came in the wake of the U.S. and British airstrikes launched against Houthi militants in Yemen. The companies, among the largest in the world handling petroleum products and crude oil transport, acted in response to an advisory issued by the Combined Maritime Forces, a U.S.-led multinational coalition.

Strategic Maritime Gateway in Limbo

The advisory recommended avoiding transit through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for several days. Known as a strategic maritime gateway, this strait connects the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea. It plays a crucial role in global oil transport, with an estimated 7 million barrels of crude oil and products passing through daily.

Oil Prices React to Geopolitical Tensions

Consequentially, the oil market reacted to these developments with a surge in prices. West Texas Intermediate futures rose by over 4%, while Brent crude touched higher prices before slightly retreating. Analysts are keeping a close watch on the situation, especially for any escalation that could affect the vital Strait of Hormuz, which sees a daily transit of 18 million barrels of crude and products.

Heightened Tensions and Military Actions

The geopolitical tensions have been further amplified by Iran’s seizure of a crude oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, the risk of potential Iranian responses to significant Israeli actions against Iran-allied Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the continued Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The latter includes the militants’ use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, a move described as ‘unprecedented’ by President Joe Biden. As a direct response to these attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched over 60 strikes on Houthi positions. The Houthis, in turn, have vowed retaliation for the airstrikes and justified their attacks on shipping lanes as a reaction to Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

