Maison Ferrand Renames Plantation Rum to Planteray Amid Rising Sensitivity to Historical Trauma

Maison Ferrand, the renowned spirits producer, has announced a significant brand evolution. The company's popular Plantation rum has been rebranded to Planteray, a decision made amidst rising concerns over the name's association with slavery. The move reflects a growing sensitivity to the historical trauma linked with the term 'plantation' and a commitment to addressing systemic racism.

Responding to the Call for Change

The change in name was spurred by the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in 2020. The company acknowledged the negative connotations associated with the word 'plantation' and pledged to adopt a new name. Despite delays due to the complexities of trademarking in 120 countries, the new moniker, Planteray, has now been rolled out globally.

Planteray: A New Chapter

The new name, Planteray, combines 'plant' to signify the sugar cane origin of the rum and 'ray' to symbolize openness and the heritage of rum-making. Alexandre Gabriel, the creator and master blender of the rum, announced the brand evolution at a press conference in Barbados. He emphasized that the company's commitment to producing exceptional rum from Barbados and other renowned rum regions remains unchanged. The quality and production of the rum will persist, irrespective of the name change.

Industry Reactions and Impact

The rebranding effort has been appreciated by industry insiders and fans alike. It underscores the company's sensitivity to the societal interplay and the long shadows cast by historical events. While some may view the name change as merely symbolic, it is a step forward in acknowledging and rectifying the hurtful connotations that certain terms may carry. As the rum continues to be enjoyed around the world, it will now do so under a name that reflects a more aware and thoughtful ethos.