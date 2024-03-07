Maisie Chong Champions Gender Equality, Mentorship in Banking Sector

Maisie Chong, head of Transaction Banking, Singapore, and head of Trade and Working Capital, ASEAN & South Asia for Standard Chartered, shares her journey of never saying no to opportunities, valuing the power of learning from younger colleagues, and her commitment to gender equality and mentorship within the banking sector. Chong's approach has been shaped by embracing diverse perspectives and the need for meaningful work, reflecting on her early career switch motivated by a friend's advice and the significance of transaction banking.

Mindset Shift for Gender Equality

Chong recalls a pivotal moment when she was encouraged by a female leader at Standard Chartered to support fellow women in finance. This experience underscored the importance of solidarity among women in a male-dominated field. Chong highlights the bank's efforts to close the gender gap, aiming to increase female leadership roles to 35% by 2025. She emphasizes the need for a professional mindset shift, ensuring that hiring practices promote gender diversity and equality.

Learning from the New Generation

Chong finds inspiration in the younger generation's desire for meaningful work and their fresh perspectives on banking. She values the collaboration and openness to challenge existing norms, recognizing the importance of adapting to new ways of thinking. Chong believes in the potential of these interactions to enhance the banking industry's relevance and impact.

Paying It Forward

Understanding the privilege of her position, Chong is dedicated to giving back and mentoring others, especially women in banking. She shares insights from her personal and professional life, including the responsibility of raising children with a broad cultural understanding and the benefits of mentorship. Chong's story is a testament to the positive change that can occur when experienced leaders invest in the next generation and promote inclusivity and diversity.

Chong's journey in the banking sector, marked by a commitment to learning, mentorship, and gender equality, reflects a broader industry shift towards more inclusive and meaningful work environments. Her efforts, along with Standard Chartered's policies, underscore the critical role of leadership in fostering diversity and empowering women in finance. As the banking sector continues to evolve, Chong's story serves as a beacon for others, highlighting the importance of mentorship, diversity, and the pursuit of fulfilling careers.