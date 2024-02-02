Maine Advocates Raise Concerns Over Regulatory Process for Transmission Projects

Concerns are mounting over New England utilities' potential exploitation of a lenient regulatory process for transmission projects. Maine's public advocate, William Harwood, with deputy Andrew Landry, has accused these utilities of seeking disproportionate benefits for shareholders. Ratepayer advocates and the Massachusetts attorney general are among those who have voiced concerns about the perceived lack of regulation. They have collectively called for a suspension of new asset condition projects until the review process is improved.

Mounting Concerns Over Transmission Projects

New England utilities are proposing a 9% transmission rate increase for the coming year, a figure that far exceeds those in other regions. The cause? Significant investments in asset condition projects. But these are not one-off hikes. These utilities anticipate continued increases, driving growing concerns among various stakeholders. The Ohio ratepayer advocate has highlighted a chilling figure: since 2017, there has been a lack of oversight over $6.5 billion in transmission projects. The implications of this lax regulation are staggering and have catalyzed calls for urgent action.

Criticism of Formula Rate Process

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioner Mark Christie has openly criticized the formula rate process. This process, he argues, obscures the true cost of transmission spending and hampers accurate assessments. The transmission owners, however, have allegedly failed to adequately respond to questions about the prudence of their investments, despite this being a requirement under ISO-NE rules.

Call for More Transparency and Engagement

The Maine ratepayer advocate's office is questioning the necessity and cost-effectiveness of these projects. Are there less intrusive alternatives available? This query remains unanswered. The transmission owners have responded to the outcry by agreeing to enhance transparency and stakeholder engagement. However, they have not fully addressed Maine's concerns regarding investment planning practices. As a result, the ratepayer advocate's office has requested that FERC compel the transmission owners to respond to Maine's inquiries. Only then can the state challenge the prudence of the asset management costs after procuring the necessary information.