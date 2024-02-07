Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition Expands, Set to Lead EV Workforce Strategy

The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition (MVMC) enhanced its drive to advance workforce development in Ohio, adding a robust 21 new organizations to its roster in 2023. This expansion extended its reach across Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana counties, bolstering its membership to a robust 72 manufacturers. These diverse members span various sectors from machining, welding, plastic and metal extrusion, to electric vehicle production, food, and additive manufacturing. The coalition's network further includes over 50 affiliate companies and educational partners.

MVMC's Approach to Workforce Challenges

Recognized for its industry-led strategy, MVMC actively addresses workforce challenges in the local manufacturing sector. It zeroes in on recruiting and retaining talent through innovative training strategies. The organization has demonstrated a proactive role in youth outreach, securing a $250,000 grant to expand programs aimed at enticing youth into manufacturing careers. These efforts are particularly targeted at advanced manufacturing and electric vehicle positions.

Initiatives and Successes

MVMC's initiatives are multifaceted and impactful. One of them includes the Good Jobs Challenge, a successful venture that placed participants in manufacturing careers. Another significant stride is the expansion of WorkAdvance into Trumbull County. MVMC also pioneered a manufacturing curriculum for middle schools, setting the stage for early industry exposure.

MVMC's Broader Impact

Testament to MVMC's influence, it has assisted in the formation of a similar coalition beyond state boundaries. The coalition is poised to lead the electric vehicle workforce strategy implementation in Northeastern Ohio in 2024. These concerted efforts aim to identify required skills for the burgeoning EV industry and enhance workforce training for advanced manufacturing jobs.