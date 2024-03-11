Mahindra CEO Anish Shah Rules Out Auto Business Demerger, Cites Synergy Value

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) Group CEO and Managing Director, Anish Shah, in a recent interview, reaffirmed the company's strategy to not pursue a demerger of its auto business, contrasting the recent move by Tata Motors. Shah highlighted the importance of leveraging synergies between M&M's auto and farm equipment sectors to maximize shareholder value, stating that the current focus is on enhancing these synergies rather than considering separation.

Strategic Focus on Synergies

Shah explained that the decision against a demerger stems from a belief in the value creation potential of synergies between different business units within M&M. The company sees a greater benefit in keeping its auto and farm equipment sectors interconnected, with Shah mentioning the impressive margins achieved by M&M's farm business as a testament to this strategy. Despite not being the market leader in the passenger vehicle segment, M&M has managed to secure the best margins in its auto business, largely attributed to the synergistic benefits.

Record Sales and Market Share

In light of the recent December quarter earnings, M&M reported record auto sales volumes of 211,000 units, marking a 20 percent increase, alongside its highest-ever utility vehicle volumes of 119,000. The farm equipment sector also saw significant achievements, with a tractor market share of 41.8 percent, its highest in a Q3 since FY19. These milestones underline the effectiveness of M&M's current strategy, focusing on internal synergies over structural business changes.

Future Considerations and Market Performance

While Shah has not completely ruled out the possibility of a demerger in the future, he clarified that any such consideration would only be entertained if it promised to create greater value than the current synergistic model. For now, M&M remains dedicated to enhancing the operational and financial synergies across its diverse business units. The company's stock was observed to trade at Rs 1,881.60 on the National Stock Exchange, reflecting the market's response to M&M's strategic decisions and its recent performance achievements.