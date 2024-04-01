Mahindra Auto Marks 13% Sales Growth in March, Hits Record Annual Figures

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a leading name in India's automotive sector, announced a significant sales achievement for March 2024, underscoring its robust presence in the competitive market. On Monday, the company revealed a 13% increase in its passenger vehicle sales for March year-over-year, selling a total of 40,631 units compared to 35,997 units in the same month the previous year. The auto giant also celebrated a remarkable 28% year-on-year sales growth for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, with a record 459,877 units sold.

Marching Ahead: Mahindra's Sales Surge

March 2024 was a month of significant achievement for Mahindra, as it not only surpassed its sales figures from the previous year but also set a new milestone in its annual performance. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division, shared his enthusiasm over the company's success, highlighting the Mahindra PikUps crossing the two lakh units mark, a record for any commercial vehicle in its load segment in India. Nakra attributed this success to the company's strong portfolio, particularly in the utility vehicle segment, with models like the Scorpio N, Bolero Neo, and XUV700 driving the surge in demand.

Strategic Moves and Future Plans

Looking ahead, Mahindra is not resting on its laurels. The company is actively working on expanding its product line, with the facelift of the XUV300 and the highly anticipated launch of the five-door version of Mahindra Thar slated for August 15, 2024. These strategic moves aim to strengthen Mahindra's position in India's growing SUV market, tapping into the increasing consumer preference for high-riding utility vehicles.

A Year of Growth and Expansion

The past financial year has been a testament to Mahindra's strategic planning and market adaptability. Despite the challenges posed by the competitive automotive landscape, Mahindra's focus on expanding its SUV lineup and enhancing product features has paid off, resulting in a significant boost in sales figures and market share. The company's emphasis on innovation and meeting consumer demands continues to drive its success in the dynamic auto sector.

As Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. celebrates its achievements for March 2024 and the financial year at large, the company's trajectory points towards continued growth and expansion. With new models on the horizon and a strong market presence, Mahindra is well-positioned to maintain its upward momentum, contributing significantly to the evolving narrative of India's automotive industry.