Magrabi Retail Group Eyes Further Expansion After Stellar Growth in 2023, Sets ESG Goals for 2024

One of the region's leading optical retail chains, Magrabi Retail Group, reported significant growth in 2023, showcasing its adaptability in a rapidly evolving market landscape. The company witnessed a 15 percent surge in total sales compared to the previous year and a 30 percent increase in like-for-like sales under its Doctor M banner, surpassing previous expectations. Yasser Taher, the company's CEO, attributed this growth to strategic expansion, digital dominance, and substantial investments in new store openings and refurbishments.

Strategic Expansion and Digital Dominance

The company's strategic expansion not only enhanced its market presence but also contributed to higher average order values and increased foot traffic. In addition to its physical footprint, Magrabi Retail Group made significant strides in the digital sphere, experiencing a 225 percent growth in online sales in 2023. This growth can be attributed to its focus on enhancing the online customer experience through various initiatives, including virtual try-on features and swift delivery enhancements such as same-day delivery.

Investing in the Future

In 2023, the group invested SR115 million ($30.66 million) in new store openings, refurbishments, and transformation projects, laying a foundation for future growth and scalability. Outlining the strategic rationale behind these investments, Taher stated, "Expanding our network by opening new stores significantly impacts our future top line." The group also plans to introduce shipping services to Qatar, Egypt, and Kuwait, adopting a new approach transitioning from cross-border shipping to establishing local hubs in each target country.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Roadmap and ESG Strategy

The retail group has outlined a roadmap for 2024 containing strategic priorities and initiatives to build upon the successes of the previous year. This includes focusing on marketing and communications, brand evolution, and operational excellence. Furthermore, Magrabi Retail Group is committed to investing in data capability and digital transformation, including a substantial project on supply chain end-to-end optimization. Additionally, the group has initiated an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and framework development, aiming to communicate it in Q4 this year.

Magrabi Retail Group's impressive performance in 2023 and strategic roadmap for 2024 underline its commitment to growth, innovation, and sustainability. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences, expanding its market presence, and investing in future capabilities, the group is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of success in the years to come.