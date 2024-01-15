en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades

Egyptian real estate titan, Madinet Masr, has wrapped up 2023 on a high note, boasting a year of stellar growth and record-breaking sales. This achievement cements its standing among the foremost property developers in the country. A series of international and local accolades have punctuated its success, bearing testament to its innovative product portfolio and robust financial performance.

Striding Ahead in the Egyptian Real Estate Market

Under the astute leadership of CEO Eng. Abdallah Sallam, Madinet Masr has been recognized as one among Egypt’s Top 50 Listed Companies by Forbes Middle East Magazine. Further, the company has scooped up awards such as the ‘Best Performing Real Estate Company in Egypt 2023’ and ‘Best Investor Relations in Real Estate for Egypt 2023’.

These acknowledgments underscore Madinet Masr’s growing influence and dominance in the Egyptian real estate realm. More than just generating impressive financials, they reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining robust investor relations and its consistent performance.

Embracing Digital Innovation

The company’s innovative streak has found expression in ‘Touba’, its first digital platform. This platform aims to overhaul the process of purchasing real estate in Egypt, introducing more flexible payment plans. In a sector often criticized for its lack of innovation, Madinet Masr stands out, harnessing technology to meet changing consumer demands.

As a testament to its innovative spirit, Madinet Masr won the ‘Most Innovative Urban Developer in Egypt in 2023’ award. The company’s commitment to investing in youthful ideas has led to a culture of creativity and innovation, which has been recognized and rewarded.

Leadership Recognitions

Eng. Abdallah Sallam, the company’s President and CEO, has also earned individual recognition for his leadership. He was lauded as the ‘Real Estate CEO of the Year 2023’. The success of Madinet Masr is a direct reflection of his visionary leadership and strategic decision-making.

With an industry experience exceeding 64 years, Madinet Masr’s growth strategy rests on harnessing this wealth of knowledge and expertise. Its commitment to sustainability and governance further underscores the company’s ambition to expand, both locally and regionally, in the years to come.

0
Business Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
Foreign investors are increasingly staking their claim in the Saudi stock market, with ownership valued at a staggering SR405.49 billion across 300 listed companies and funds. The figures reveal a significant trend towards international investment in Saudi companies, with some of the biggest names in the market drawing considerable foreign interest. Top Players in the
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
4 mins ago
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector
4 mins ago
Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector
Redefining Success in Trading: The Rising Importance of Psychological Mastery
29 seconds ago
Redefining Success in Trading: The Rising Importance of Psychological Mastery
Khalifa Fund & Al Mushrif Coop: A Strategic Partnership for Entrepreneurial Empowerment
32 seconds ago
Khalifa Fund & Al Mushrif Coop: A Strategic Partnership for Entrepreneurial Empowerment
Business Credit Cards with 0% APR Promotions: A Financial Lifeline
32 seconds ago
Business Credit Cards with 0% APR Promotions: A Financial Lifeline
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
8 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
15 seconds
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
19 seconds
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
20 seconds
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
25 seconds
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
26 seconds
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
28 seconds
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
4 mins
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
5 mins
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
13 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
22 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
36 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
41 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app