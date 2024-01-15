Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades

Egyptian real estate titan, Madinet Masr, has wrapped up 2023 on a high note, boasting a year of stellar growth and record-breaking sales. This achievement cements its standing among the foremost property developers in the country. A series of international and local accolades have punctuated its success, bearing testament to its innovative product portfolio and robust financial performance.

Striding Ahead in the Egyptian Real Estate Market

Under the astute leadership of CEO Eng. Abdallah Sallam, Madinet Masr has been recognized as one among Egypt’s Top 50 Listed Companies by Forbes Middle East Magazine. Further, the company has scooped up awards such as the ‘Best Performing Real Estate Company in Egypt 2023’ and ‘Best Investor Relations in Real Estate for Egypt 2023’.

These acknowledgments underscore Madinet Masr’s growing influence and dominance in the Egyptian real estate realm. More than just generating impressive financials, they reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining robust investor relations and its consistent performance.

Embracing Digital Innovation

The company’s innovative streak has found expression in ‘Touba’, its first digital platform. This platform aims to overhaul the process of purchasing real estate in Egypt, introducing more flexible payment plans. In a sector often criticized for its lack of innovation, Madinet Masr stands out, harnessing technology to meet changing consumer demands.

As a testament to its innovative spirit, Madinet Masr won the ‘Most Innovative Urban Developer in Egypt in 2023’ award. The company’s commitment to investing in youthful ideas has led to a culture of creativity and innovation, which has been recognized and rewarded.

Leadership Recognitions

Eng. Abdallah Sallam, the company’s President and CEO, has also earned individual recognition for his leadership. He was lauded as the ‘Real Estate CEO of the Year 2023’. The success of Madinet Masr is a direct reflection of his visionary leadership and strategic decision-making.

With an industry experience exceeding 64 years, Madinet Masr’s growth strategy rests on harnessing this wealth of knowledge and expertise. Its commitment to sustainability and governance further underscores the company’s ambition to expand, both locally and regionally, in the years to come.