Macy's Inc Witnesses A Spectrum Of Analyst Ratings; Average Target Price Sees Upward Adjustment

Over the last quarter, Macy's Inc (M) has seen a diverse range of analyst ratings, from bullish to bearish sentiments. The average target price for the company has seen a significant increase from $14.67 to $15.8, reflecting a 7.7% upward revision in analysts' expectations.

Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

The ratings, which range from 'Maintain' to 'Raise' or 'Lower', offer a glimpse into analysts' perspectives on Macy's performance and the prevailing market conditions. Price targets offer a glimpse into the potential future value of Macy's stock, with estimates varying from a low of $13.00 to a high of $19.00.

Macy's Inc Overview

Founded in 1858 and headquartered in New York City, Macy's operates approximately 550 stores under its nameplate, nearly 60 Bloomingdale's stores, and 158 Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. It also has a significant online presence and licensed stores in the UAE and Kuwait. With women's products accounting for 61% of sales in 2022, Macy's plays a significant role in the retail industry.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite its extensive operations, Macy's has been grappling with several financial challenges. It has a market capitalization below industry benchmarks and a recent revenue decline of -7.85%, coupled with lower-than-average profitability indicators such as net margin, ROE, and ROA. However, it scores positively in debt management, with a debt-to-equity ratio below the industry average.

Analysts provide quarterly stock ratings and predictions on earnings, revenue, and growth, which are critical for investors. However, these should be viewed as forecasts rather than guarantees.