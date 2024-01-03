en English
Agriculture

Mackie’s of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Mackie's of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover

In a year marked by unprecedented challenges, Mackie’s of Scotland, a cherished family-owned ice cream and chocolate manufacturer, has savored a sweet success, witnessing a substantial 15% surge in its turnover from 17.7 million to 20.8 million. This increase is a testament to the growing sales both domestically and internationally.

A Scoop of Success

The company, renowned for its premium ice cream, has seen a 13% increase in its share of the UK premium ice cream market. This achievement is complemented by a noteworthy 27% growth in export sales, marking Mackie’s as a prominent name on the international stage. Over the financial year, Mackie’s sold over 13.3 million litres of ice cream, further cementing its market position.

Expansion and Employment

This success has resulted in an expansion of Mackie’s workforce, which now boasts over 100 employees. The company has welcomed new talent into key positions, including a new managing director and a people and development manager. This strategic growth in the team is closely aligned with the company’s overarching ambition to continue delivering high-quality products while expanding its market reach.

Challenges and Triumphs

Despite an unavoidable 23% rise in overall costs due to the global economic climate, Mackie’s managed to maintain relative price stability. This decisive action resulted in an 11% increase in market penetration. Stuart Common, the new Managing Director, lauded the staff’s resilience and commitment to maintaining high standards amidst these cost and supply chain challenges.

Renewable Savings and Future Plans

Mackie’s also reported a 30% increase in renewable savings and revenue, with a commendable 70% of its energy needs being met through on-site renewable sources. Looking forward, Mackie’s plans to invest in new equipment and production lines to increase capacity. This planned expansion is underpinned by a steadfast commitment to adhere to sustainability and quality standards. The company continues to produce its ice cream using fresh milk and cream from its fifth-generation family dairy farm located near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

