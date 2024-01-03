en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MachiningCloud and MSC Industrial Supply Forge Strategic Partnership to Streamline Tool Procurement

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
MachiningCloud and MSC Industrial Supply Forge Strategic Partnership to Streamline Tool Procurement

In a strategic move that marks a significant advancement in the manufacturing industry, MachiningCloud, a prominent cloud-based platform for cutting tool product data, has established a partnership with MSC Industrial Supply, a major distributor of metalworking and maintenance products. This alliance allows users of MachiningCloud to purchase tooling directly from MSC Industrial Supply within the MachiningCloud Application, effectively making procurement more streamlined for manufacturers.

The Collaboration: A Leap Forward

This partnership aims to revolutionize the procurement process by granting users access to MSC’s extensive tool catalog, thereby enhancing efficiency and productivity in the machining industry. It stands as a testament to both companies’ dedication to driving efficiency and excellence in manufacturing processes. This collaboration is more than a business venture—it’s a commitment to simplifying and optimizing the tool selection and purchasing process for manufacturers.

An Efficient and User-Friendly Experience

Both Dan Frayssinet, founder of MachiningCloud, and Jamie Goettler, senior director of MSC Industrial Supply, have expressed their enthusiasm for this partnership. They highlight the goal of offering an efficient and user-friendly tool acquisition experience—one that does not only satisfy the technical needs but also meets the convenience and accessibility required by manufacturers globally.

MachiningCloud and MSC: Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

For over 80 years, MSC Industrial Supply has been a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services, with a constant commitment to customer satisfaction. Similarly, MachiningCloud, with its innovative cloud-based platform, delivers up-to-date cutting tool manufacturers’ product data to manufacturers, engineers, and machinists worldwide. This partnership aligns perfectly with both companies’ dedication to driving efficiency, accessibility, and excellence in the manufacturing sector, marking a significant leap forward in the way manufacturers source and purchase tooling.

0
Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
In the latest discourse, Cristian Moreno, the managing director of Torque Metals, shed light on the company’s notable accomplishments in 2023 and offered a glimpse into what lies ahead. The past year has marked significant strides for Torque Metals, with a particular emphasis on the Paris gold project based in Western Australia. The company has
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
JDR Cables Reinforces Commitment to Hartlepool: Extends Contract and Secures Jobs
2 mins ago
JDR Cables Reinforces Commitment to Hartlepool: Extends Contract and Secures Jobs
Navigating the Economic Uncertainties of 2024: A Dance of Risk and Prospect
3 mins ago
Navigating the Economic Uncertainties of 2024: A Dance of Risk and Prospect
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
35 seconds ago
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
42 seconds ago
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ValueAct Backs Disney Amid Shareholder Dispute as Audacy Faces Bankruptcy
2 mins ago
ValueAct Backs Disney Amid Shareholder Dispute as Audacy Faces Bankruptcy
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
12 seconds
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
1 min
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
1 min
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
1 min
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
1 min
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
1 min
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
1 min
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
3 mins
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
3 mins
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
17 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
29 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app